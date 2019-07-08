We’re falling in love with classical music all over again! We want to know what piece of music inspired your love of classical – maybe it’s the first piece you ever heard live, or one that always brings back happy memories. Share your story and maybe you’ll hear it during KUSC’s Love at First Listen Week starting September 30th.

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.