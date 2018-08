We’re falling in love with classical music all over again! We want to know what piece of music inspired your love of classical. Stories about the piece of music that sparked your love of classical, the piece you felt would help a child fall in love with this great music, or maybe even the first piece you played for your own child. Then tune in the week of September 24th as we play your picks and share your stories during KUSC’s Love at First Listen.

Love at First Listen First name *

Last name:

City & State *

Email Address *

Composer *

Name of Piece* *

Performer(s)

Why do you want to hear this piece?

Leave a Comment