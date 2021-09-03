We’re lucky enough to have thousands of incredible members who support Classical KUSC and keep us on the air. Each person joins for their own unique reasons — and we want to hear yours! Call or send us a recording with your story and we’ll share your messages on the air.

To share your message, please call 1-213-225-7540 — or send a recording to [email protected].

Please follow this outline:

I’m _________ from _________.

I’ve been a member for _________.

I became a member because _________.

Please note: sending us your message implies consent to use on the radio or our social media channels. Thanks from all of us at KUSC.

Some helpful tips, instructions, and examples below:

Tips when calling or recording yourself:

If possible, use earbuds with a microphone when calling or recording yourself (the audio quality is much better).

Try to speak clearly and enunciate.

Above all, be yourself!

How to send the file:

If you’re using an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Macbook, or iMac), open the “Voice Memos” app and hit the big red record button to start. Once you’re done recording, hit “done”. Then hit the share button and send the file to [email protected] If you’d like more detailed instructions, you can find them here.

If you’re using an Android, the instructions vary depending on your specific device. You can find a detailed list with instructions based on your particular phone here.

If you’re using a PC, feel free to use any microphone/audio recording software you like. Many computers have one pre-installed but if you need one, there are plenty of free options available from your preferred app store.

KUSC Staff
