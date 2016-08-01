Lise Davidsen has blown my mind. Her voice is raw power with such beauty. Her performances are intimate and vulnerable. And she’s so darn likable you just want to be her friend. This is my new go-to recording for some of the greatest soprano moments in the catalogs of Wagner and Richard Strauss.

Inon Zur

Into the Storm

Earlier this year, Fallout and Dragon Age composer Inon Zur released his first album of original music on the Sony Classics label. The tracks are reminiscent of his work on Dragon Age, while exploring new melodic territory…and perhaps new fantastical worlds.

Flavourworks

Erica

UK-based independent game developer Flavourworks quietly released their standout interactive film “Erica” this past summer. You take on the challenge of navigating the titular main character through a murder mystery involving the unsolved death of her father, the asylum he worked at, and a secret society of oracles. With an atmospheric score by Journey composer Austin Wintory, and many possible outcomes, this is entertainment you will come back to again and again.

Isata Kanneh-Mason

Romance

This year, the music world celebrated 200 years of Clara Wieck Schumann…with surprisingly little fanfare. Which is why I was thrilled to see this album from British powerhouse pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. Isata devotes this entire album to Clara’s arrangements and original compositions, performing them beautifully.

Emi Ferguson and Ruckus

Fly the Coop

It’s so easy for Bach to sound the same, with recording after recording after recording…after recording. Which is why this album from Emi Ferguson and Ruckus was such a wonderful change of pace! For a fresh take on music written over 300 years ago, look no further.

