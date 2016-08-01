Need a gift for the music lover in your life? Don’t miss KUSC’s My Favorite Things week, starting Monday, December 2nd! We’re sharing our favorite albums from the past year, hand-picked from each host all week long. It’s music we don’t want you to miss! See the lists below.
Jennifer Millers's Favorite Things
Lise Davidsen / Philharmonia Orchestra / Esa-Pekka Salonen
Lise Davidsen Sings Wagner and Strauss
Lise Davidsen has blown my mind. Her voice is raw power with such beauty. Her performances are intimate and vulnerable. And she’s so darn likable you just want to be her friend. This is my new go-to recording for some of the greatest soprano moments in the catalogs of Wagner and Richard Strauss.
Inon Zur
Into the Storm
Earlier this year, Fallout and Dragon Age composer Inon Zur released his first album of original music on the Sony Classics label. The tracks are reminiscent of his work on Dragon Age, while exploring new melodic territory…and perhaps new fantastical worlds.
Flavourworks
Erica
UK-based independent game developer Flavourworks quietly released their standout interactive film “Erica” this past summer. You take on the challenge of navigating the titular main character through a murder mystery involving the unsolved death of her father, the asylum he worked at, and a secret society of oracles. With an atmospheric score by Journey composer Austin Wintory, and many possible outcomes, this is entertainment you will come back to again and again.
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Romance
This year, the music world celebrated 200 years of Clara Wieck Schumann…with surprisingly little fanfare. Which is why I was thrilled to see this album from British powerhouse pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. Isata devotes this entire album to Clara’s arrangements and original compositions, performing them beautifully.
Emi Ferguson and Ruckus
Fly the Coop
It’s so easy for Bach to sound the same, with recording after recording after recording…after recording. Which is why this album from Emi Ferguson and Ruckus was such a wonderful change of pace! For a fresh take on music written over 300 years ago, look no further.
Alan Chapman's Favorite Things
Accademia Bizantina
Vivaldi: Concerti per Archi III
Bravo to this ensemble which is in the midst of recording hundreds of works by Vivaldi. The playing is magnificent.
Keith Jarrett
J.S. Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1
As a lover of both classical music and jazz, I have long admired Jarrett’s jazz performances and I was well aware of his recording of Bach’s music. This release of a live performance recording of the same material after 30-plus years was one of the pleasant surprises of the year.
Voces8
Enchanted Isle
I recently had the pleasure of hearing this English a cappella ensemble perform live and I realized the essence of their magic: a perfect blend in which each of the eight voices remains distinct. Their recordings are evidence of that magic.
The Baltimore Consort
Food of Love
I’m a longtime fan of the group and I delighted in this compilation of music connected to Shakespeare’s plays.
Dianne Nicolini's Favorite Things
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet/Yuja Wang, piano
Blue Hour
For those of us who like the sound of clarinet and piano, here’s a nice collection of arrangements performed by two of the hottest classical performers around.
Anne-Sophie Mutter
Across the Stars: Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays John Williams
These new arrangements of music from the illustrious output of film composer, John Williams were specially composed for the great German violinist, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and she really gets a chance to shine in all of them.
Brian Lauritzen's Favorite Things
The Los Angeles Philharmonic
Celebrating John Williams
Not a bad way for an orchestra to celebrate its 100th anniversary—with a 2CD set of John Williams excerpts recorded live.
Winchester Cathedral Choir
John Tavener – Angels
Ethereal to the max.
Jim Svejda's Favorite Things
Andris Nelsons / Vienna Philharmonic
Beethoven: Complete Symphonies
The first Beethoven symphony cycle in advance of the upcoming Beethoven Year is a very fine one, with the Vienna Philharmonic on its best behavior for the brilliant Andris Nelsons.
Yuja Wang
The Berlin Recital
Yuja Wang is typically phenomenal in her award-winning Berlin Recital.
Alina Ibragimova, violin / Cedric Tiberghien, piano
Vierne, Franck Violin Sonatas
Alina Ibragimova not only turns in one of the great modern recordings of the much-recorded Franck Violin Sonata, but also unearths a forgotten masterpiece by Louis Vierne.
Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge
Finzi Choral Works
With their breathtaking recording of music by Gerald Finzi, Stephen Layton and his Choir of Trinity College Cambridge may have delivered the Choral Album of the Year.
Rich Capparela's Favorite Things
Yevgeny Sudbin
Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Opp. 110 & 111 & Bagatelles Op. 126
This young Russian (39 years old) knows his Beethoven. We’ll be hearing from him for a long time.
Bella Davidovich
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 – Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 & 14 Waltzes
This reissue of her Beethoven and Chopin was timed to celebrate the pianist’s 90th birthday.
Trio Carducci
Arensky: Piano Trios
Arensky’s chamber music is simply brilliant and these performances by Trio Carducci do it justice.
John Van Driel's Favorite Things
Les Accents / Thibault Noally, violin
Bach & Co
I would consider this the best early music album of the year. Exciting and virtuosic performances.
Daniil Trifonov, piano / Philadelphia Orchestra / Yannick Nezt-Seguin
Destination Rachmaninov
Danil Trifanov is certainly one of the great pianists of our time and this latest recording is one of the finest of the Rachmaninov Piano Concertos to date.
Robin Pressman's Favorite Things
Lara Downes
Holes in the Sky
Bay area pianist Lara Downes is masterful at turning out concept albums, and this year she produced two! The first on my list is Holes in the Sky. Celebrating women composers with a stellar all-female cast of musicians joining Downes in recording music by classical musicians like Florence Price, Jennifer Higdon, and Libby Larsen, but also songs of Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell, and Billie Holiday.
Lara Downes
For Love of You: A tribute to the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann
With the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, Downes plays Clara Schumann’s music, and a few pieces by Robert Schumann written for, or with the help of Clara.
Sharon Isbin and the Pacifica Quartet
Souvenirs of Spain and Italy
Sharon Isbin is a stunning presence both on and off stage. Her partnership with the Pacifica Quartet playing music of Italian born composers sparkles right out of the speakers.
Charlie Chaplin
Film Music Anthology
The secret of Charlie Chaplin’s artistic versatility is now out! Everyone knows him as an actor, beginning with “the Little Tramp,” and perhaps that he also wrote and directed his films. But, did you know that beginning in 1931 with “City Lights”, Chaplin wrote all his own film scores? This two-disc anthology includes all his subsequent film scores, along with scores for his late in life re-release of the early films.
