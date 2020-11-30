10 days into 2020 (before we had broken our New Year’s resolutions to go to the gym more and perhaps travel abroad) the excellent British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason dropped his first concerto album. In addition to Elgar’s heart-wrenching post-war Cello Concerto, Kanneh-Mason also includes a number of miniatures on this album, including a stunning arrangement of the Nimrod Variation for cello ensemble.

Buy CD



Mobili: Music for Viola and Piano from Chile

Georgina Isabel Rossi, Silvie Cheng

One of my favorite discoveries of the year was an album of music by Chilean composers released in October by the Chilean-American violist Georgina Isabel Rossi. “Al fondo de me lejanía se asoma tu casa” (“In the Depths of My Distance Your House Emerges”) is a moment of sheer beauty and calm in what has been a turbulent and uncertain year.

Buy CD



Elena Urioste and Tom Poster

Grieg: The Violin Sonatas “To the Spring”

One way to keep the music playing during quarantine is to be married to your chamber music partner. Such is the case for violinist Elena Urioste and pianist Tom Poster. While their recording of the complete Violin Sonatas by Edvard Grieg was released before lockdown, they’ve been making lots of music (and taking audience requests) and posting it online throughout. Not sure where to start with the complete Grieg Violin Sonatas? Try the rambunctious folk-inspired final movement of No. 2 or the heart-melting warmth of the second movement of No. 3.

Buy CD



Pacific Chorale and Salastina

Tarik O’Regan: All Things Common

The OC-based Pacific Chorale released a recording with LA-based chamber music collective, Salastina, of music by the Irish-Algerian composer Tarik O’Regan. A couple of little gems alongside the larger works on the album are a meditative setting of the “Beatitudes (Blessed Are They)” and “I Listen to the Stillness of You”, a setting of the words of D.H. Lawrence.

Buy CD



Arthur Fagen / Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony – Kay: Fantasy Variations & Umbrian Scene

William Levi Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony was an instant hit, commanding a lengthy standing ovation after Leopold Stokowski conducted the premiere at Carnegie Hall in 1934. Since then, there have only been two recordings of the work—one made by Stokowski and the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1963 and a second made by the Detroit Symphony in 1992. Until now. As orchestras across the country this summer made commitments to stand for racial justice, one can hope they’ll consider programming this symphony in future seasons.

Buy CD



