Need a gift for the music lover in your life? Don’t miss KUSC’s My Favorite Things! We’re sharing our favorite albums from the past year, hand-picked from each host. It’s music we don’t want you to miss!
See the lists below — just click on each host to see their picks. And tune in all December long as we highlight these favorites on-air.
Jennifer Miller's Favorite Things
Lawrence Brownlee / Michael Spryes / Corrado Rovaris / I Virtuosi Italiani
Amici e Rivali
There’s nothing like two tenors trying to figure out if they’re friends or rivals.
Buy CD
Diana Damrau / Antonio Pappano / Santa Cecilia National Academy Orchestra
Tudor Queens
Some old and new favorites featuring British monarchs.
Buy CD
Fatma Said
El Nour
This woman’s voice is AMAZING!!
Buy CD
The Kanneh-Masons
Saint-Saens: Carnival Of The Animals
Is there nothing this talented family can’t do?
Buy CD
Ilan Eshkeri
Ghost of Tsushima
Still need to play the game but the music gives me chills!
And everything Lara Downes has done this year to put Florence Price in the spotlight!
Dianne Nicolini's Favorite Things
Hauser / London Symphony Orchestra
Classic
New in 2020 was a compilation album from the one-named cellist from Croatia, Hauser. Actually, he has a perfectly fine first name too (Stjepan) and has made some nice choices on this recording called Classic.
Buy CD
Lara Downes
Some of These Days
Northern California-based pianist and activist Lara Downes has brought together spirituals and freedom songs from across the centuries as a reflection on social justice in her album, Some of These Days.
Buy CD
Cappella Romana
Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia
You can travel to one the world’s most fascinating buildings without having to leave your house with the technical marvel that is this new collection of Byzantine chants. Read about how two Stanford engineers captured the unique acoustics of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia on our Play On, California blog.
Buy CD
James Ehnes / Andrew Armstrong
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 “Spring” & 8
Gotta get one’s Beethoven on this year, his 250th birthday. Consider this recording of Violin Sonatas with Canadian violinist James Ehnes and American pianist Andrew Armstrong. Includes the well-loved “Spring” Sonata.
Buy CD
Voces 8
After Silence
Any recording with this English a cappella group is a treat. This is their latest, a compilation of songs inspired by Aldous Huxley who once said, “The most profoundly significant constituents of our being include our responses to beauty, pleasure, pain, ecstasy and death. These can best be ‘experienced, not expressed’ through silence, and after silence, through music.”
Alan Chapman's Favorite Things
Alison Balsom
Music for the Royal Fireworks
As a lover of Baroque music and Balsom’s peerless playing, I was delighted when she released this album devoted to what she calls “the golden age of the trumpet.”
Buy CD
Lara Downes
Florence Price: Piano Discoveries
It was in 2009 that dozens of scores by Florence Price, including two violin concertos, came to light (after having been lost for half a century). With this recording, Lara Downes has made an important contribution to our rediscovery of this pioneering African-American composer.
Buy CD
Freiburg Baroque Orchestra
Mozart: Youth Symphonies
We tend to hear Mozart’s later symphonies rather frequently, but what of the early ones? Mozart hit the ground running with his first symphony at the age of eight. Here’s a chance to hear the work of the young genius who would ultimately write the Great G minor and the Jupiter.
Buy CD
Anne-Sophie Mutter
Across the Stars
This album shines a new light on the music of John Williams with beautiful arrangements he created especially for a great virtuoso violinist.
Buy CD
Pascal and Ami Rogé
Les Six & Satie
The charm of Paris in the 1920s performed by the wonderful husband-and-wife duo of Pascal and Ami Rogé.
Brian Lauritzen's Favorite Things
Sheku Kanneh-Mason / London Symphony Orchestra / Sir Simon Rattle
Elgar
10 days into 2020 (before we had broken our New Year’s resolutions to go to the gym more and perhaps travel abroad) the excellent British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason dropped his first concerto album. In addition to Elgar’s heart-wrenching post-war Cello Concerto, Kanneh-Mason also includes a number of miniatures on this album, including a stunning arrangement of the Nimrod Variation for cello ensemble.
Buy CD
Mobili: Music for Viola and Piano from Chile
Georgina Isabel Rossi, Silvie Cheng
One of my favorite discoveries of the year was an album of music by Chilean composers released in October by the Chilean-American violist Georgina Isabel Rossi. “Al fondo de me lejanía se asoma tu casa” (“In the Depths of My Distance Your House Emerges”) is a moment of sheer beauty and calm in what has been a turbulent and uncertain year.
Buy CD
Elena Urioste and Tom Poster
Grieg: The Violin Sonatas “To the Spring”
One way to keep the music playing during quarantine is to be married to your chamber music partner. Such is the case for violinist Elena Urioste and pianist Tom Poster. While their recording of the complete Violin Sonatas by Edvard Grieg was released before lockdown, they’ve been making lots of music (and taking audience requests) and posting it online throughout. Not sure where to start with the complete Grieg Violin Sonatas? Try the rambunctious folk-inspired final movement of No. 2 or the heart-melting warmth of the second movement of No. 3.
Buy CD
Pacific Chorale and Salastina
Tarik O’Regan: All Things Common
The OC-based Pacific Chorale released a recording with LA-based chamber music collective, Salastina, of music by the Irish-Algerian composer Tarik O’Regan. A couple of little gems alongside the larger works on the album are a meditative setting of the “Beatitudes (Blessed Are They)” and “I Listen to the Stillness of You”, a setting of the words of D.H. Lawrence.
Buy CD
Arthur Fagen / Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony – Kay: Fantasy Variations & Umbrian Scene
William Levi Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony was an instant hit, commanding a lengthy standing ovation after Leopold Stokowski conducted the premiere at Carnegie Hall in 1934. Since then, there have only been two recordings of the work—one made by Stokowski and the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1963 and a second made by the Detroit Symphony in 1992. Until now. As orchestras across the country this summer made commitments to stand for racial justice, one can hope they’ll consider programming this symphony in future seasons.
Jim Svejda's Favorite Things
City of London Sinfonia / John Wilson
Escales: French Orchestral Works
The second recording by John Wilson and his Sinfonia of London only confirms what their debut recording of the Korngold Symphony suggested: that this is the most exciting new musical partnership in England (or anywhere else, for that matter).
Buy CD
Nicola Benedetti / London Philharmonic / Vladimir Jurowski
Elgar: Violin Concerto
Several years ago when I asked Nicola Benedetti if she had any plans to play the Elgar Violin Concerto, she said she didn’t. A good thing she changed her mind, as her eloquent new recording reveals her as one of the work’s great modern interpreters.
Buy CD
James Ehnes / Andrew Armstrong
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-3
One of the most consistently satisfying violinists on the circuit today, James Ehnes’ new cycle of the Beethoven Violin Sonatas is one of the musically rewarding currently available.
Buy CD
London Symphony / Sir Simon Rattle
Janaček: Sinfonietta; The Cunning Little Vixen
From the time I saw him conduct the Sinfonietta with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, it was clear that Sir Simon Rattle had the potential to become the great non-Czech Janacek conductor since Sir Charles Mackerras. These stunning new recordings of the composer’s final orchestral work and his most enchanting opera confirm his status as the foremost Janacek conductor of our time (Czech or otherwise).
Buy CD
Sir John Barbirolli
Sir John Barbirolli: The Complete Warner Recordings
Long overdue, the 109 CD celebration of work of Sir John Barbirolli is altogether worthy of one of the 20th century’s greatest conductors. All the CD transfers–especially of the recordings from the 78 era–are exceptionally fine.
Robin Pressman's Favorite Things
James Ehnes / Andrew Armstrong
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 “Spring” & 8
This is the third collaboration in Ennes and Armstrong’s cycle of Beethoven’s Violin Sonatas. As we head into winter it’s nice to have a reminder of the bud busting glory of Spring in Ehnes’ performance where you can almost hear the “glint of raindrops caught in sunlight”.
Buy CD
Voces 8
After Silence
Aldous Huxley said, “after silence, that which comes closest to expressing the inexpressible is music.” Hearing the voices of Voces 8 makes life worth living. That is all.
Buy CD
Neave Trio
Her Voice: Amy Beach, Louise Ferrenc, Rebecca Clark
Giving a microphone – or MEGAPHONE – to women who have flown under the radar for way too long.
Buy CD
Eric Whitacre / LA Master Chorale
The Sacred Veil
A 12-movement meditation on “courtship, love, loss and the search for solace”. Eric Whitacre invites the whole world to sing with his virtual choirs. More than 17,000 singers joined him online for his latest global collaboration, “Sing Gently”. In this new album, Whitacre collaborated with Charles Anthony Silvestri, to tell Silvestri’s story of finding the strength to bear the death of his wife.
Buy CD
Isabelle Faust
Mozart Sonatas for Violin and Fortepiano
I’ve been a fan of Faust’s since her recording of Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata in 2007. She founded a chamber group at age 11 which showed her that performing is a process of give and take, and listening. This new album is her third this year bringing a lot of light to the world in a difficult time.
John Van Driel's Favorite Things
Eric Whitacre Virtual Choir
Sing Gently
Perfect music for the turmoil of 2020. An amazing achievement and soundscape featuring over 17,000 voices.
Buy CD
Stewart Goodyear / BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Beethoven; The Complete Piano Concertos
There are few pianists who have the knowledge and empathy for Beethoven’s music. He’s recorded all of Beethoven’s keyboard music and performed them in concert countless times. This would be a welcome addition to anyone’s collection and a fitting tribute to Beethoven at 250.
Buy CD
Anne Sophie Mutter / Vienna Philharmonic
John Williams in Vienna
John Williams is the most celebrated and recorded living composer. Anne Sophie Mutter and the Vienna Philharmonic are a winning combination bringing new life to Williams’s most iconic film scores.
Buy CD
Lisa Batiashvili
City Lights
This is a wonderful celebration of Charlie Chaplin’s legacy and includes a variety of composers, from Chaplin to Bach and genres of music Classical, jazz, tango and film music.
Buy CD
Musicaeterna / Teodor Currentzis
Beethoven Symphony No. 5
Alright, so who needs another recording of the Beethoven symphonies? Well, the Siberian based Musicaeterna under the leadership of Teodor Currentzis give a very fresh and vibrant performance to these Beethoven classics….well worth checking out.
Rich Capparela's Favorite Things
Eric Owens / Angel Blue / David Robertson / Metropolitan Opera
Gershwin: Porgy & Bess
This was the Metropolitan Opera production that caused a sensation last year. The Met’s Live in HD broadcast was the most-watched in the Met’s series. With Eric Owens and (especially) Angel Blue in the title roles, this production is a revelation. The great American opera in the best recording of it ever made. An easy choice.
Buy CD
Camerata du Leman
Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence – Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
If you’ve ever wondered what would Ravel have done with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition if he’d been told he could only use strings in the orchestration (and who among us hasn’t?) here’s the answer. This may well be the hundredth arrangement of Mussorgsky’s piano suite, but the imaginative use of the string section makes this adaptation by this Swiss group’s concertmaster Simon Bouveret a fascinating reimagining of this popular music. The Tchaikovsky is simply sublime. Period.
Buy CD
Pietari Inkinen / Deutsche Radio Philharmonic
Dvorak: Complete Symphonies, Vol. 5
The 6th is the Rodney Dangerfield of Dvorak symphonies. No respect. Hearing this seldom played early masterpiece (it was the first one published – it’s all very complicated) in the company of other of the composer’s off the beaten path gems like the Vanda and Hussite overtures is a great way to deepen one’s appreciation of this Czech composer. This is part of Inkinen’s well-regarded cycle of the Dvorak symphonies.
Buy CD
John Wilson / Sinfonia of London
Respighi: Roman Trilogy
If the final section of the Pines of Rome doesn’t get your heartbeat up, see your doctor. The Roman Trilogy is not subtle music, but it also reminds us that Respighi studied orchestration with Rimsky-Korsakov. John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London keep this music visceral, which is the most important mission of anyone playing this music. Break out the popcorn and crank up the volume.
Buy CD
Parker Ramsey
Bach: Goldberg Variations (Arranged for Harp)
Having married a harpist, I admit to a certain lack of objectivity when it comes to harp adaptations. Happily, King’s college alum Parker Ramsey’s performances of Bach will please anyone – even those not married to harpists. Plus, since the rap about the Goldberg Variations is that they are the musical equivalent of Ambien, what better instrument to seal the soothing deal than a harp? Sweet musical dreams.
Hoyt Smith's Favorite Things
Voces 8
After Silence
Sublimely voiced and lovingly recorded meditation in our time of need. Music through the ages from Palestrina to Eric Whitacre.
Buy CD
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra / Andrew Manze
Vaughan Williams Orchestral Works
This is a wonderfully realized collection of Vaughan Williams’s “hits”. A must-have for fans of the composer.
Buy CD
Stewart Goodyear / BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Beethoven; The Complete Piano Concertos
A terrific musical celebration for Beethoven’s 250 birthday. The five concertos are challenging to play and different in character. Goodyear and friends handle all with grace and fire.
Buy CD
Avi Avital
The Art of the Mandolin
Avital’s first recording consisting exclusively of pieces originally written for the mandolin. His personal take on the best existing repertoire for the instrument. A bit of sunshine for a gray Winter day.
Buy CD
Heike Matthiesen
Guitar Ladies
A special collection from this charismatic German guitarist. The focus is on works by female composers. Full of beautiful lyrical music. Musical discoveries abound.
Rik Malone's Favorite Things
Sophie Webber
B2c: Bach to Choir
Bach’s Cello Suites have been arranged for almost every instrument imaginable, but this is the first time I know of that they have been performed by a cellist with a choir. Sophie Webber’s own very tasteful choral arrangements give Bach’s suites an added dimension.
Buy CD
Sarah Willis / Havana Lyceum Orchestra
Mozart y Mambo
Well-played and light-hearted Mozart paired with joyous improvisations on Cuban dances. Great fun!
Buy CD
Vikingur Olafsson
Debussy-Rameau
Olafsson makes a compelling case that there are more connections between the Baroque and Impressionist eras in French music than we might think. Beautifully played, and an easy album to lose yourself in.
Buy CD
Virgil Boutellis-Taft / Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Jac van Steen
Incantation
Moody, intense and mesmerizing violin playing from this young Frenchman.
Buy CD
Camille Thomas / Brussels Philharmonic / Stephane Deneve
Voice of Hope
A collection of melancholy, but ultimately uplifting miniatures, beautifully played – plus a fascinating new concerto by the Turkish pianist and composer Fazil Say.