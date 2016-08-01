Need a gift for the music lover in your life? Don’t miss KUSC’s My Favorite Thing’s week. We’re sharing our favorite albums with you by sampling music from them all next week. From Monday to Sunday, we’re playing the CDs we don’t want you to miss. Tune in to the KUSC’s My Favorite Things week.

Alan Chapman’s Favorite Things



Spencer Myer

William Bolcom: Piano Rags

Ragtime! It’s one of those all-American idioms and William Bolcom keeps it alive and well.



Annelle K. Gregory, violin / Alexander Sinchuk, piano

Rachmaninoff: Complete Works and Transcriptions for Violin and Piano

These two fine musicians spent nearly two years seeking out these transcriptions of Rachmaninoff’s music. Then they recorded these marvelous performances. And I guess I should mention that they met at USC.



Rafal Blechacz

Johann Sebastian Bach

Blechacz first made his mark at age twenty when he won the Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland. His performance was so stellar that the jury decided not to award the second prize. Now Blechacz has brought his talents to Bach’s music, “searching its depths, exploring its meaning and probing its possibilities.”



Kate Loder

Piano Music

I’m grateful to KUSC’s Department of Not Exactly a Household Name for introducing me to the music of this Englishwoman who in 1844, at the age of eighteen, became the first female professor of harmony at the Royal Academy.



Rupert Boyd & Laura Metcalf

Boyd Meets Girl

As a punster, I appreciate the wordplay in the title of this CD by a husband/wife guitar/cello duo, but I also enjoy their fresh arrangements of a wide variety of works.

Brian Lauritzen’s Favorite Things



The Crossing / John Luther Adams

Canticles of the Holy Wind

The Philadelphia-based choir The Crossing released four albums this year, all of which are among my favorites. Caroline Shaw’s piece To the Hands on the album Seven Responses is my absolute favorite recording of the year. I picked this John Luther Adams album because it reminded me of the power and mystery of the solar eclipse and how, for a brief moment, we all stopped and marveled at this celestial event which was bigger than all of us, individually and collectively.



Vienna Philharmonic

2017 New Year’s Concert

The LA Phil’s Gustavo Dudamel became the youngest-ever conductor of this annual concert and he brought some really fun surprises to the mix, including the Strauss, Jr. waltz Mephistopheles’ Cries from Hell and The Extravagant Waltz, written for a bunch of lawyers.



Schola Cantorum Reykjavík

Meditatio

Okay, so technically this one came out at the end of 2016, but I didn’t discover it until 2017, when the LA Phil brought Schola Cantorum Reykjavík to Los Angeles for their Reykjavík Festival. Everything on here is great—especially the music of Icelandic composers, much of which I encountered for the first time on this album.



Unsent Love Letters

Meditations on Erik Satie

Here’s an album that flew under the radar, but which I think is one of the most creative projects of the year. The music is by the Uzbekistan-born Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin. After the death of Erik Satie, his friends discovered (among many other very odd and strange things) a trove of love letters in his Paris apartment. Kats-Chernin has written 26 short, meditative and passionate piano pieces using those unsent love letters and Satie’s eccentric life as her inspiration. We didn’t hear much from this album here in the United States because it was only released at first in Australia, by the Australian Broadcasting Company. But then, through the magic of the internet (and Deutsche Grammophon’s licensing and distribution), we have a copy via digital download.



Marin Alsop / São Paulo State Symphony

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 and Other Orchestral Works

I adore the Symphony No. 7 of Sergei Prokofiev and it seldom gets performed and even seldomer (I know, that’s not a word) gets played on the radio. And that’s not for lack of good recordings of the piece. There are plenty of those, including one with Andre Previn and the LA Phil from 1989 (recorded at UCLA’s Royce Hall, in fact). But this new one, with Marin Alsop and her São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, is one of the most exciting yet: a powerful, driving opening movement; a sweet, wistful waltz of a second movement; a tender slow movement; and an exuberant finale make for a delightful ride. Add in some music from The Love for Three Oranges and Lieutenant Kije and it just makes me happy – you too, I hope!

Dianne Nicolini’s Favorite Things



Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer

Bach Trios

Based primarily on works for the keyboard, Bach Trios demonstrates the endless adaptability of Bach’s music and the nearly endless virtuosity of these three exciting performers.



Les Arts Florissants / William Christie

Un Jardin a l’Italienne

The Baroque in all its glory! I especially love the singers who join this venerable early-music ensemble for a program of lovely Italian (and Italianate) selections.



Albrecht Mayer

Vocalise

If you love the sound of the oboe, and I do, you’ll love this release from Albrecht Mayer. From Bach and Handel, to Ravel and Debussy, beautiful transcriptions performed by one of the world’s leading instrumentalists.



Jenny Lin

Melody’s Musical Day

Super sweet collection of piano music, illustrating a day in the life of a fictional little girl named Melody. Perfect gift for young music lovers and students of the piano.



Daniel Hope

For Seasons

Violinist Daniel Hope’s new release For Seasons, (and yes, that’s the correct spelling), includes his first-ever recording of the perennial favorite, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, together with a dozen other works inspired by the seasons.

Jim Svejda’s Favorite Things



The host of The Evening Program is here to steer your holiday shopping in the right direction. See what Jim’s put together on his 2017 Holiday Gift Guide.



John Van Driel’s Favorite Things



Daniil Trifonov, piano / Mahler Chamber Orchestra / Mikhail Pletnev

Chopin Evocations

A must-have for any lover of piano music especially by Chopin. Named Gramophone artist of the year, pianist Danil Trifonov is exceptional in this recording and Pletnev’s arrangements of Chopin’s piano concertos are sublime.



Chamber Orchestra of Europe / RIAS Chamber Choir / Yannick Nezet-Seguin

Mendelssohn Symphonies 1-5

Great new set of the Mendelssohn symphonies proving once again why Yannick is considered one of the most electrifying conductors today.



Simone Dinnerstein / Havana Lyceum Orchestra

Mozart in Havana

These notes from Havana give a fresh take on two of Mozart’s most enduring piano concertos.



Norman Krieger, piano / Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra / JoAnn Falleta

Beethoven Piano Concertos No. 3 and No. 5

It seems like it’s the year of the piano. A wonderful recording of two essential classics by Beethoven.



Tafelmusik Orchestra / Bruno Weill

Beethoven Symphonies Nos. 1 – 9

A fresh early music take on Beethoven symphonies from the recently completed project by Tafelmusik.

Mark Edward’s Favorite Things



Yale Schola

Faure Requiem & Other Sacred Music

Faure’s Requiem is a wonderful work, and the Yale Schola gives a remarkable performance of this work. The Pie Jesu, sung by Sarah Yanovitch is a highlight! This album also features other beautiful Faure choral pieces. The Messe basse is gorgeous. The Tantum ergo, sung by treble voices is also a must-listen.



Berlin Philharmonic, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, cond.

Franz Schubert Symphonies Nos. 1 – 8

Nikolaus Harnoncourt once said that Franz Schubert is the composer that is closest to his heart. In this collection of Schubert’s 8 “complete” symphonies (including the “Unfinished”), the love comes shining through with the Berlin Philharmonic’s brilliant interpretations.



Lang Lang

Romance

This album is a collection of some of Lang Lang’s greatest recordings to date. Lang Lang’s playing is reflective and sensitive. The pieces definitely reflect the album’s title: Bach’s Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring, Liszt’s Liebestraum #3 and Chopin’s Andante Spianato make this the ultimate mood-music album.



Angele Dubeau & La Pieta

Portrait: Max Richter

Angele Dubeau has a knack for finding the unexpected for her all-female group La Pieta. This new album features the music of Max Richter. His “post-minimalist” style is hauntingly beautiful. This album is perfect for late-night listening.

Rich Capparela’s Favorite Things



Stephanie Tingler / Martha Thomas

American Art Songs & Their Poetry

At the heart of any culture’s music is the simple song. You learn much about the American psyche hearing these performances by Tingler and Thomas.



Evgeny Kissin

Beethoven: Piano Sonatas

Kissin is a prodigy who has continued to grow and change. Less flash, more substance. He is a fine wine of piano artistry and Beethoven is firmly at the center of his wheelhouse.



Ian Watson / Susanna Ogata

Beethoven: Sonatas for Fortepiano and Violin

Always instructive to hear how these pieces sounded when they were new. I’ve always found the fortepiano to be unassuming, modest and intimate.



Alexandre Kantorow

A La Russe

The repertory on this disc is so refreshingly diverse. Kanorow is as authoritative with Stravinsky as he is with Rachmaninoff.



Elmira Darvarova / Shoko Inoue

Schumann, Beethoven & Franck: Masterpieces for Violin & Piano

The Franck is simply one of the greatest violin sonatas ever written. Coupling that work with music by Clara Schumann and Beethoven makes for a balanced diet of grace, power, and elegance. Assured performances throughout.

Robin Pressman’s Favorite Things



Samuel Nebyu

Music By Composers of African Descent

A young music student’s investigation into his own cultural heritage results in a beautiful album featuring four not-so-well-known black composers, including a deep dive into the music of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.



Helene Grimaud

Perspectives

A double CD set highlighting Grimaud’s recordings for Deutsche Grammophon over the years. Her emotional, and changeable playing is what gets me, plus she runs with the wolves!! Grimaud founded the Wolf Conservation Center in New York in 1999. She calls them “endlessly fascinating creatures who have much to teach humans.”



Lavinia Meijer

The Glass Effect

A young harpist whose focus is on contemporary composers, Meijer transcribed the piano etudes of Phillip Glass, and released this mesmerizing recording for his 80th birthday year.



Alison Balsom

Jubilo

A great holiday choice from this insatiable trumpeter, Alison Balsom is ever searching for new pieces to transcribe for her instrument. Here, she teams up with the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, playing holiday music from the baroque on her natural trumpet (pre-valves!).

Leave a Comment