

From KUSC’s Cheif Content Officer, John Van Driel:

I’m happy to announce that we have some very positive changes coming to KUSC. Beginning Monday, November 4, Jennifer Miller will take on her new role as the new host of the Morning Show at KUSC weekdays from 6 to 8 AM. Since joining KUSC about a year ago she has grown to become one the most loved and respected of our on-air staff. Jennifer will be a refreshing change and addition to KUSC mornings.

Please welcome Jennifer Miller to your morning routine. If you’re up early you’re already familiar with Jennifer as host of California Classical All-Night. Now she’s moving out of the darkness to join you in welcoming the sun, weekdays from 6AM – 8AM.

Get your day started with Jennifer as she brings you lots of great classical music and some classical fun on the Off to School Request plus she’ll help perk up your brain with the Classical Commuter Quiz at 7:45.

Read more about Jennifer here.

As for me, you’ll still hear me on-air in various parts of the KUSC schedule including overnights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll also hear me filling in for other hosts when they are on vacation.

