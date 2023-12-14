After a few weeks of specialty programming for the end of the year, we’ll launch a new series in January hosted by Lara Downes called Classical Americana.

What’s the defining sound of American classical music? What people, stories, sights and sounds throughout American history built our unique classical tradition, and where does it go from here? On the premiere season of Classical Americana, iconoclastic pianist Lara Downes drives you down the highways and byways of American music, with roadside discoveries and detours to the crossroads where musical traditions merge and transform.

January 7:

Travel with Aaron Copland back to the days of the Wild West, and explore the old American folk tunes that inspired his ballet Billy the Kid. Discover nostalgic settings of traditional spirituals by Clarence Cameron White, the foremost Black violinist of the early 20th century. Composer Valerie Coleman invites you to visit the juke joints and casino boats that line the Mississippi river. And the hour ends with a folk-song saturated symphony by Roy Harris, an American maverick who grew up surrounded by the sounds of nature in Southern California’s then-rural San Gabriel Valley.

More details coming soon!