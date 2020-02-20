The Piatigorsky International Cello Festival is bringing a who’s who of renown cellists right to our own backyard, and we’re bringing the gala opening concert to you! On Friday, March 13th KUSC will be broadcasting live from USC’s Bovard Auditorium. Conductor Carl St. Clair leads cellist Misha Maisky and the USC Thornton School Symphony in a performance of Richard Strauss’ Don Quixote. Don’t miss this broadcast special event Friday, March 13 at 7:30PM on Classical KUSC and KUSC.org.

KUSC Staff

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.