

Today is the first-ever Public Radio Music Day. Congress has declared today the day to celebrate the special role that public radio music stations play in their communities.

We’re joining the national celebration by highlighting musicians from our community — you’ll hear music written or performed by a California artist at the beginning of every hour of your workday today. We also bring you local talent every weekday at noon on Play On, and for cool virtual experiences from local musicians and orchestras, visit the show’s companion blog Play On, California!

The music and stories you hear on KUSC are really unique to public radio. And this station thrives in this community because of our members. We want to thank our members for making it possible for this public radio music station to thrive, even in uncertain times.