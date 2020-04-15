Today is the first-ever Public Radio Music Day. Congress has declared today the day to celebrate the special role that public radio music stations play in their communities.

We’re joining the national celebration by highlighting musicians from our community — you’ll hear music written or performed by a California artist at the beginning of every hour of your workday today. We also bring you local talent every weekday at noon on Play On, and for cool virtual experiences from local musicians and orchestras, visit the show’s companion blog Play On, California!

The music and stories you hear on KUSC are really unique to public radio. And this station thrives in this community because of our members. We want to thank our members for making it possible for this public radio music station to thrive, even in uncertain times.

Support Classical KUSC with a Donation Today
KUSC Staff
KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.