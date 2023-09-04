

Starting Saturday, September 9th, you can enjoy a brand new weekly feature: Saturday Morning Car Tunes. Saturdays at 8:15am and 3:15pm, Solomon Reynolds tosses you inside the orchestra pit for a deep dive into classical music and orchestral instruments. Why does the viola play second fiddle to the violin? Where are some surprising places to hear the bassoon? What even is a clarinet? This fun and funky feature is approximately 5 minutes and perfect for families en route to Saturday activities.

More about Solomon:

A native of Houston, TX, Samoan American tenor Solomon Reynolds has equal passions for classical music and indie pop. Solomon is a three-time Encouragement Award recipient of the Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition in the Houston, Utah, and Los Angeles Districts. He recently performed as Perchik in the First Nat’l Tour of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Tony-Award winning director Bartlett Sher. In addition to stage roles, Solomon is also an active singer-songwriter under his artist name, Solly.

