

It doesn’t have to be your first-loved piece of classical music; it can be a piece that you fell in love with the first time you heard it, long ago, or just the other day! What music would you play to turn a new listener into a lifelong fan? What would you put on a classical mixtape for your best friend or a family member? We want to know the music that makes you stop what you’re doing whenever you hear it. Through May 7, tell us your story and then tune in to KUSC’s Love at First Listen starting May 22nd as we share your stories and the music that inspired it all.

To share your story, call 1-213-225-7540 — or send a recording to [email protected]. Start with your name and the city where you’re calling from, then share your message. If you prefer, you can also fill out the form below with your Love at First Listen story. Sending us your message implies consent to use on the radio or our social media channels.

Some helpful tips, instructions, and examples below:

Tips when calling or recording yourself:

If possible, use earbuds with a microphone when calling or recording yourself (the audio quality is much better).

Try to speak clearly and enunciate.

Above all, be yourself!

How to send the file:

If you’re using an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Macbook, or iMac), open the “Voice Memos” app and hit the big red record button to start. Once you’re done recording, hit “done”. Then hit the share button and send the file to [email protected]. If you’d like more detailed instructions, you can find them here.

If you’re using an Android, the instructions vary depending on your specific device. You can find a detailed list with instructions based on your particular phone here.

If you’re using a PC, feel free to use any microphone/audio recording software you like. Many computers have one pre-installed but if you need one, there are plenty of free options available from your preferred app store.

