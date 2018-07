Now on SoCal Sunday Night: a new broadcast series from the Pacific Symphony, hosted by Rich Capparela and recorded live at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. See the schedule below.

Sunday, June 17

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin

Glinka: Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures at an Exhibition

Sunday, June 24

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Anoushka Shankar, sitar

Pacific Chorale — Robert Istad, artistic director

Elissa Johnston, Sarada Devi

Christòpheren Nomura, “M”

Donovan Singletary, Dr. Sarkar

I-Chin Feinblatt, First Devotee

Nicholas Preston, Second Devotee

Glass: Meetings along the Edge from Passages (based on a theme by Ravi Shankar)

Shankar: Sitar Concerto No. 3

Glass: The Passion of Ramakrishna

Sunday, July 1

Carl St.Clair, conductor

André Watts, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

Sunday, July 8

Ben Gernon, guest conductor

Boris Giltburg, piano

Prokofiev: Russian Overture

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)

Sunday, July 15

Carl St.Clair, conductor

James Newton Howard, composer and guest conductor

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Howard: Suite From The Village and Defiance

Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story