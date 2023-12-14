After a few weeks of specialty programming for the end of the year, our SoCal Sunday Night series will resume in January with Lara Downes’ program called Classical Americana.

What’s the defining sound of American classical music? What people, stories, sights and sounds throughout American history built our unique classical tradition, and where does it go from here? On the premiere season of Classical Americana, iconoclastic pianist Lara Downes drives you down the highways and byways of American music, with roadside discoveries and detours to the crossroads where musical traditions merge and transform.

January 7:

Travel with Aaron Copland back to the days of the Wild West, and explore the old American folk tunes that inspired his ballet Billy the Kid. Discover nostalgic settings of traditional spirituals by Clarence Cameron White, the foremost Black violinist of the early 20th century. Composer Valerie Coleman invites you to visit the juke joints and casino boats that line the Mississippi river. And the hour ends with a folk-song saturated symphony by Roy Harris, an American maverick who grew up surrounded by the sounds of nature in Southern California’s then-rural San Gabriel Valley.

Great American composers who transformed the sound of American classical music by bringing the music and lived experience of Black Americans into the concert hall. Hear a new piece from a young composer grappling with a storied University’s past. Randall Goosby plays music by Florence Price, born in Little Rock Arkansas and part of her era’s Great Migration to Chicago where she became part of the city’s Black renaissance. Music by Margaret Bonds reflects the resistance that comes along with chance. Elements of Spirituals and the Blues rise from William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony.

January 14:

The blue moon isn’t the only thing shining brightly in Kentucky. The state’s musical roots have inspired incredible classical music, from Lyndol Mitchell’s mid-century Kentucky Mountain Portraits inspired by the state’s mountain ballads, to George Walker’s musically fluid Variations on a Kentucky Folksong, and into today with Musical America’s 2022 Conductor of the Year, Teddy Abrams of the Louisville Orchestra.

The road trip continues with musical seeds sown in our American soil: a bouquet from Scott Joplin, Caroline Shaw contemplating how we take care of the ground beneath our feet, Florence Price honors the strength and endurance of the might oak tree and Lenoard Bernstein reminds up to make our gardens grow.