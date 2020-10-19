

Photo courtesy of the LA Phil

Southern California’s only full-time classical station is taking you to the Hollywood Bowl! We couldn’t experience the magic of a classical concert at the Bowl in person this year, but the LA Phil got creative with their SOUND/STAGE series and we’re bringing you selections from the series each weekday from October 20th to 28th at 6PM. Learn more about the series below.

Love in the Time of COVID features three different musical expressions of love: Mahler’s amorous letter to the woman who would become his wife, George Walker’s elegy for his grandmother, and some settings of Pablo Neruda’s romantic poetry that composer Peter Lieberson wrote for his wife to perform.

Salón Los Ángeles features music by two composers who adapted popular dance music for the concert hall, George Gershwin and Arturo Márquez, and pays tribute to the oldest dance hall in Mexico City, Salón Los Ángeles.

Power to the People is a continuation of the LA Phil’s festival of that name, which was cut short because of the pandemic. The program lifts up Black voices ranging from William Grant Still’s expression of pride to Jessie Montgomery’s reimagining of the national anthem for a 21st-century audience.

From October 22-30th, you can stream selections from SOUND/STAGE on demand. Stay tuned for more.