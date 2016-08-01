

Labor Day feels like the end of summer (even when the heat doesn’t seem to be letting up), so all through the long weekend we’re bringing you cool music to soak up the last days of the season.

Rich Capparela will ease you into the weekend on Friday starting at 3PM with KUSC at the Beach. Alan Chapman is throwing a “Labor Weekend Dance Party” on Modern Times Saturday at 10PM. And all through the weekend and into Monday, you’ll hear amazing classical music that has stood the test of time.

Join us for a musical tribute to Labor Day on KUSC!

