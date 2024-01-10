During January, we’ve got a new show on Sunday nights, hosted by Lara Downes called Classical Americana.

What’s the defining sound of American classical music? What people, stories, sights and sounds throughout American history built our unique classical tradition, and where does it go from here? On the premiere season of Classical Americana, iconoclastic pianist Lara Downes drives you down the highways and byways of American music, with roadside discoveries and detours to the crossroads where musical traditions merge and transform.

See what’s coming up:

January 14:

Wade in the Water – the Soul of American Music

Great American composers who transformed the sound of American classical music by bringing the music and lived experience of Black Americans into the concert hall. Hear a new piece from a young composer grappling with a storied University’s past. Randall Goosby plays music by Florence Price, born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and part of her era’s Great Migration to Chicago, where she became part of the city’s Black Renaissance. Music by Margaret Bonds reflects the resistance that comes along with chance. Elements of Spirituals and the Blues rise from William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony.

We Shall Overcome

We’re fighting for freedom, for peace, and equality. And just like the song says: “Deep in my heart, I do believe that we shall overcome, someday.” The American Dream means different things to different people, but at its heart is the pursuit of promise. This week on Classical Americana, join Lara Downes in the church pew and the picket line with music by Margaret Bonds, Aaron Copland, Nina Simone, and other American icons.