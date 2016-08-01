The host of The Evening Program is here to steer your holiday shopping in the right direction. View Jim’s recommendations below.
Novák, V.: In the Tatra Mountains / Lady Godiva / Eternal Longing
Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta
Naxos 8.573683
John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection.
Sony 74582 (3 CDs, DVD)
Brahms: The Symphonies. Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons. BSO Classics 1701/3 (3 CDs)
Tchaikovsky: Symphonies 3, 4 and 6
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Vasily Petrenko
Onyx 4162 (2 CDs)
Mendelssohn: Symphonies 1-5
Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
DG 479 7337 (3 CDs)
Haydn & C.P.E. Bach: Cello Concertos
Steven Isserlis, cello / Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic
Hyperion 68162
The Italian Job
La Serenissima / Adrian Chandler
Avie 2371.
Volodos plays Brahms
Arcadi Volodos, piano
Sony 30192
Bruch: String Quintets & Octet
The Nash Ensemble
Hyperion 68168
Honegger: Le Roi David
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Ensemble Vocal de Lausanne, Daniel Reuss
Mirare 318
Stanford: Choral Music
Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge, Stephen Layton
Hyperion 68174
L’Opéra
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor
Sony 559076
Joshua Bell: The Classical Collection
Sony 95202 (15 CDs)
André Cluytens: The Complete Orchestral and Concerto Recordings
Erato 886691 (65 CDs)