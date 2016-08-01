The host of The Evening Program is here to steer your holiday shopping in the right direction. View Jim’s recommendations below.

Novák, V.: In the Tatra Mountains / Lady Godiva / Eternal Longing
Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta
Naxos 8.573683

John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection. 
Sony 74582 (3 CDs, DVD)

Brahms: The Symphonies. Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons.  BSO Classics 1701/3 (3 CDs)

Tchaikovsky: Symphonies 3, 4 and 6
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Vasily Petrenko
Onyx 4162 (2 CDs)

Mendelssohn: Symphonies 1-5
Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
DG 479 7337 (3 CDs)

Haydn & C.P.E. Bach: Cello Concertos
Steven Isserlis, cello / Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic
Hyperion 68162

The Italian Job
La Serenissima / Adrian Chandler
Avie 2371.

Volodos plays Brahms
Arcadi Volodos, piano
Sony 30192

Bruch: String Quintets & Octet
The Nash Ensemble
Hyperion 68168

Honegger: Le Roi David
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Ensemble Vocal de Lausanne, Daniel Reuss
Mirare 318

Stanford: Choral Music
Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge, Stephen Layton
Hyperion 68174

L’Opéra
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor
Sony 559076

Joshua Bell: The Classical Collection
Sony 95202 (15 CDs)

André Cluytens: The Complete Orchestral and Concerto Recordings
Erato 886691 (65 CDs)

