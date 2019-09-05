

We just recently welcomed her, but she already has a lot of fans! And now Jennifer Miller is the new voice of opera on KUSC. It’s a natural fit since she’s a singer herself.

Starting May 19th, join Jennifer Miller each Sunday night at 9PM for an hour of opera favorites and new discoveries on The Opera Show. Whether you’re a long-time fan or an opera newbie, we know you’ll enjoy this long-running program now with a new perspective.

And you’ll hear a full-length local opera each Saturday at 10AM as Jennifer hosts a new season of LA Opera On-Air starting May 18th.

Duff Murphy helmed KUSC’s Opera Show for 25 years, but he’s decided to step away from the program and we will all miss him. He’s asked for little fanfare, but we want to thank Duff many times over for all he did to bring opera to life each week on KUSC with wonderful recordings, inspiring storytelling and, of course, his deep love for this awe-inspiring music.

At KUSC, we’re committed to sharing the world of opera – with all its beauty, power and vocal artistry – with all our listeners. We’re excited that Jennifer will start a new chapter of our opera coverage and she’s also sharing the KUSC Guide to Opera with you on the KUSC Blog.

Join us in thanking Duff and welcoming Jennifer as a new era of opera broadcasts begin on KUSC.

