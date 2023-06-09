Jamez McCorkle as Omar (Photo by Cory Weaver)

Another exciting summer with the LA Opera On-Air broadcasts is about to raise its curtain, and I’m excited to be with you for all three productions! This summer you’ll get to hear a grand opera classic, a Pulitzer Prize winning game changer, and a rarely produced gem from one of your favorite French composers!

Saturday, June 17, 10am

Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida

The grand finale production of the 2021-2022 season is back! The dynamic duo of Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas take center stage as star-crossed lovers Aida and Radamès in one of Verdi’s biggest operas. The score includes so many memorable moments, such as the Triumphal March, Radamès’ aria of love “Celeste Aida,” and Aida’s high flying “Ritorna vinicitor” (Return Victorious). Aida is forced to choose between her secret lover who commands the army of her enemy or loyalty to her homeland. Which will she choose?

Saturday, June 24, 10am

Michael Abels and Rhiannon Giddens’ Omar

Omar was an instant hit during LA Opera’s most recent season, earning universal acclaim and the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for music! Michael Abels and Rhiannon Giddens have crafted a gorgeous, tuneful score which tells the story of a faithful pilgrim taken from his homeland and enslaved in a distant country. Omar Ibn-Said rises above his misfortune, sharing the faith that kept him moving forward. LA Opera On-Air gives you a chance to experience one of opera’s newest triumphs!

Saturday, July 1, 10am

Claude Debussy’s Pelléas & Mélisande

Claude Debussy’s music is hailed for its color, drama, and dreaminess. He takes all these characteristics and weaves them into the music for his only completed opera, the fairy tale like Pelléas & Mélisande. American superstar Will Liverman is the young prince Pelléas who falls desperately in love with a strange woman who has married his older brother. How will this love triangle resolve? Who will ultimately win the heart of the mysterious Mélisande? Debussy’s water-colored score sets the stage for LA Opera On-Air’s season finale!

Leave a Comment