Tune into Classical KUSC Tuesdays at 3PM for a musical preview of classical concerts coming up at Walt Disney Concert Hall featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic! We’ll highlight music from an upcoming program, performances by the LA Phil, and selections from superstar soloists. We’ll also give you a little more info on what’s coming up at Walt Disney Concert Hall that week.
You can see a list of upcoming performances below:
Thursday, October 3, 2019: Dudamel Leads American Icons
Thursday, December 12, 2019: Tchaikovsky & Copland with MTT
Saturday, January 4, 2019: Mehta’s Mahler
Thursday, January 16, 2020: Bach, Handel, and Telemann
Saturday January 25, 2020: Beethoven with Emanuel Ax
Thursday, February 13, 2020: The Seven Deadly Sins
Saturday, March 21, 2020: Piatigorsky International Cello Festival
Thursday, April 2, 2020: Adès Conducts Adès
Thursday, April 30, 2020: Mälkki Conducts Sibelius