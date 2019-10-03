Tune into Classical KUSC Tuesdays at 3PM for a musical preview of classical concerts coming up at Walt Disney Concert Hall featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic ! We’ll highlight music from an upcoming program, performances by the LA Phil, and selections from superstar soloists. We’ll also give you a little more info on what’s coming up at Walt Disney Concert Hall that week.

KUSC Staff

