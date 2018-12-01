We asked you to vote for your favorite pieces of classical music, now it’s time to reveal the 2019 KUSC Top 100
. We’re counting down your favorites from April 24 – May 1. Be sure to tune in on May 1st to hear the top ten and find out which piece of music came in at #1. Will Beethoven defend his title, or will another composer take the top spot?
Be sure to learn more about select pieces on the list on the KUSC Blog.
100. Chopin: Piano Concerto #2
KUSC Staff
