This week on SoCal Sunday Night we’ll celebrate the rich Southern California music scene with a sneak peek at concerts by the LA Philharmonic, Pacific Symphony, LACO, the San Diego Symphony and the Pasadena Symphony, featuring music from Beethoven to Schubert to John Williams. They’ll be joined such dynamic soloists as pianists Helene Grimaud and Jeffrey Kahane and violin superstar Joshua Bell. Tune in this weekend from 7pm-9pm for a musical preview of all these great upcoming local performances and more.

