KUSC’s Rich Capparela
Just so you know, I’ll be taking Fridays off starting in August. I’ll get to start my weekend even earlier as Brian Lauritzen, who you know Monday through Thursday during these hours (3PM – 7PM), will sit in the host chair to help you ease your way into your weekend. And don’t worry, I’ll still be here Saturdays 12PM – 5PM and Sunday 11AM – 4PM in addition to hosting Classical California All-Night Mondays and Tuesdays from 12AM – 6AM. Please join me then.
