Ready? Set? Go! Voting is now open for the 2022 Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Pick three classical favorites, or music that captures the sound of the Golden State, and place your votes today. Thousands of classical fans from across California and beyond voted last year, now it’s your turn to help create 2022’s Classical California soundtrack. We’ll count down the top 250 next month.

You can vote for up to three different pieces. Each person may vote once per day. If you’d like some inspiration, take a look at a list of popular pieces on KUSC. And when you vote, you’ll have a chance to win a Classical California Ultimate Playlist Fan Pack featuring a brand new KUSC mug, hat, and earbuds. Vote today for your chance to win!



Classical California Ultimate Playlist (2022) First Choice

Composer (First Choice) *

Name of Piece (First Choice) *



Second Choice (optional)

Composer (Second Choice)

Name of Piece (Second Choice)



Third Choice (optional)

Composer (Third Choice)

Name of Piece (Third Choice)



Tell Us More

Tell Us More

Email *

I'd like to receive KUSC's eNews newsletter I'd like to enter to win the Classical California Ultimate Playlist Fan Pack







Need to jog your memory or find inspiration? Peruse the list below featuring popular pieces on KUSC. Feel free to choose from the list or come up with anything else that’s your favorite piece of classical music and help us build the Classical California Ultimate Playlist!

Albeniz: Asturias

Albinoni: Adagio in g minor

Anonymous: Romance for Guitar

Bach: Air on the G String

Bach: Brandenburg Concertos

Bach: Cello Suite #1

Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins

Bach: Goldberg Variations

Bach: Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring

Bach: Magnificat

Bach: Mass in b minor

Bach: Orchestral Suites

Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor

Bach: Passion According to St. Matthew

Bach: Sheep May Safely Graze

Bach: Sleepers Wake

Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d minor

Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean

Barber: Adagio for Strings

Barry: Theme from “Out of Africa”

Beach: Gaelic Symphony

Beach: Piano Concerto

Beethoven: Choral Fantasy

Beethoven: Egmont Overture

Beethoven: Fur Elise

Beethoven: Piano Concerto #4

Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5 “Emperor”

Beethoven: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”

Beethoven: Piano Sonata #21 “Waldstein”

Beethoven: Piano Sonata #31

Beethoven: Piano Sonata #32

Beethoven: Piano Sonata #8 “Pathetique”

Beethoven: Romance #2

Beethoven: Symphony #3 “Eroica”

Beethoven: Symphony #5

Beethoven: Symphony #6 “Pastoral”

Beethoven: Symphony #7

Beethoven: Symphony #8

Beethoven: Symphony #9

Beethoven: Triple Concerto

Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Berlioz: Requiem

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Bernstein: Candide Overture

Bernstein: West Side Story Symphonic Dances

Bizet: Carmen

Bizet: L’Arlesienne Suites

Bizet: Symphony in C Major

Boccherini: Fandango Quintet

Boccherini: Night Music on the Streets of Madrid

Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Borodin: Nocturne

Borodin: Polovetsian Dances

Borodin: String Quartet #2: Nocturne

Boulez: Le Marteau sans Maitre

Brahms: German Requiem

Brahms: Haydn Variations

Brahms: Hungarian Dances

Brahms: Piano Concerto #1

Brahms: Piano Concerto #2

Brahms: Symphony #1

Brahms: Symphony #2

Brahms: Symphony #3

Brahms: Symphony #4

Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

Brahms: Violin Concerto

Bruch: Scottish Fantasy

Bruch: Violin Concerto #1

Chaminade: Concertino

Chaplin: Smile

Chopin: “Grand Valse Brilliant”

Chopin: “Raindrop” Prelude

Chopin: Barcarolle

Chopin: Fantaisie Impromptu in c# minor

Chopin: Heroic Polonaise

Chopin: Military Polonaise

Chopin: Nocturne #19 in e

Chopin: Piano Concerto #1

Chopin: Piano Concerto #2

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto

Copland: Appalachian Spring

Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Copland: Hoe Down

Corelli: Christmas Concerto

Debussy: Clair de Lune

Debussy: La Mer

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Delibes: Lakme: Flower Duet

Delius: Florida Suite

Desplat: The King’s Speech

Desplat: The Shape of Water

Djawadi: Game of Thrones

Doyle: Sense and Sensibility

Dukas: Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Durufle: Requiem

Dvorak: Cello Concerto

Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon

Dvorak: Serenade for Strings

Dvorak: String Quartet #12 “American”

Dvorak: Symphony #8

Dvorak: Symphony #9 “From the New World”

Dvorak: Violin Concerto

Einaudi : Primavera

Einaudi: Two Sunsets

Elfman: Edward Scissorhands

Elgar: Cello Concerto

Elgar: Enigma Variations

Fanny Mendelssohn: Concert Overture

Faure: Cantique de Jean Racine

Faure: Pavane

Faure: Requiem

Franck: Symphony in d

Gershwin: An American in Paris

Gershwin: Concerto in F

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Glass: Einstein on the Beach

Glazunov: The Seasons

Goldsmith: Star Trek

Grieg: Holberg Suite

Grieg: Peer Gynt

Grieg: Piano Concerto

Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite

Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

Handel: As With Rosy Steps The Morn from Theodora

Handel: Messiah

Handel: Royal Fireworks Music

Handel: Water Music

Handel: Xerxes: Largo

Hanson: Symphony #2 “Romantic”

Haydn: Cello Concerto #1

Haydn: Symphony #104 “London”

Haydn: Symphony #94 “Surprise”

Haydn: Trumpet Concerto

Henze: Symphony #7

Herrmann: Psycho

Hisaishi: The Merry-Go-Round of Life

Holst: The Planets

Janacek: Sinfonietta

Jenkins: Palladio

Joan Tower: Fanfare #1 for the Uncommon Woman

Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag

Joplin: Solace

Joplin: The Entertainer

Karlowicz: Violin Concerto

Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz

Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio

Kondo: Legend of Zelda

Korngold: Robin Hood

Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody #2

Liszt: La Campanella

Liszt: Liebestraum

Liszt: Piano Concert #1

Lunn: Downton Abbey

Mahler: Symphony #1

Mahler: Symphony #2

Mahler: Symphony #5: Adagietto

Mahler: Symphony #9

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water

Marianelli: Pride & Prejudice

Marquez: Danzon #2

Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo

Massenet: Thais: Meditation

Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture

Mendelssohn: Midsummer Night’s Dream

Mendelssohn: Symphony #3 “Scottish”

Mendelssohn: Symphony #4 “Italian”

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto

Moncayo: Huapango

Moross; The Big Country

Morricone: Cinema Paradiso

Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America

Morricone: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel’s Oboe

Mouret: Symphonic Suite #1

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto

Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos

Mozart: Don Giovanni

Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Mozart: Flute & Harp Concerto

Mozart: Laudate Dominum

Mozart: Magic Flute

Mozart: Marriage of Figaro

Mozart: Piano concerto #17

Mozart: Piano Concerto #20

Mozart: Piano Concerto #21

Mozart: Piano Concerto #25

Mozart: Requiem

Mozart: Rondo alla Turca

Mozart: Symphonie Concertante

Mozart: Symphony #25

Mozart: Symphony #38 “Prague”

Mozart: Symphony #39

Mozart: Symphony #40

Mozart: Symphony #41 “Jupiter”

Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

Myers: Cavatina

Newman: The Natural

Nyman: The Piano

Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

Offenbach: Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle

Orff: Carmina Burana

Pachelbel: Canon

Paganini: Violin Concerto #1

Patrick Doyle: Sense and Sensibility

Piazzolla: Libertango

Price: Symphony #1

Price: Symphony #3

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto #3

Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet

Prokofiev: Symphony #1 “Classical”

Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

Puccini: La Boheme

Puccini: Tosca

Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma

Rachmaninoff: Paganini Rhapsody

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto #2

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto #3

Rachmaninoff: Symphony #2

Rachmaninoff: Vocalise

Rameau: Gavotte & Six Doubles

Ravel: Bolero

Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin

Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess

Respighi: Pines of Rome

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol

Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Rodrigo: Fantasia para un Gentilhombre

Rosas: Over the Waves

Rossini: Barber of Seville Overture

Rossini: Thieving Magpie Overture

Rossini: William Tell: Overture

Rota: The Godfather

Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto #2

Saint-Saens: Rhapsodie d’Auvergne

Saint-Saens: Symphony #3 “Organ”

Satie: Gymnopedies

Schubert: “Trout” Quintet

Schubert: Nocturne for Piano Trio

Schubert: Serenade

Schubert: String Quintet

Schubert: Symphony #5

Schubert: Symphony #8 “Unfinished”

Schubert: Symphony #9 “Great”

Schumann, Clara: Piano Trio

Schumann: Piano Concerto

Shore: Lord of the Rings

Shostakovich: Jazz Suite: Waltz

Shostakovich: Symphony #5

Sibelius: Finlandia

Sibelius: Karelia Suite

Sibelius: Symphony #2

Sibelius: Symphony #5

Sibelius: Violin Concerto

Silvestri: Back to the Future

Smetana: The Moldau

Still: Afro-American Symphony

Stockhausen: Gruppen

Strauss, J Jr: Blue Danube Waltz

Strauss, J Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture

Strauss, R: Der Rosenkavalier

Stravinsky: Petrushka

Stravinsky: The Firebird

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto #1

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty Waltz

Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake

Tchaikovsky: Symphony #4

Tchaikovsky: Symphony #5

Tchaikovsky: Symphony #6

Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Uematsu: Final Fantasy Theme

Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music

Vaughan Williams: Tallis Fantasy

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves

Verdi: Va Pensiero

Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras #5: Aria

Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Spring

Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Summer

Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Autumn

Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter

Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D

Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Prelude

Wagner: Die Valkure: Ride of the Valkyries

Wagner: Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Wagner: Rienzi Overture

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Wagner: Tannhauser Overture

Wagner: Tannhauser: Festmarsch

Walker: Lyric for Strings

Wililams: Schindler’s List

Williams: E.T.

Williams: Harry Potter

Williams: Jurassic Park

Williams: Superman

Williams: Theme from “Jurassic Park”

Williams: Theme from “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Williams: Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Williams: Theme from “Star Wars”

Yanover: Suddenly I Felt Joy

Zipoli: Elevazione

Do you have your selections ready? Vote now!



How Voting Works for the Classical California Ultimate Playlist

Voting begins 12:00 AM PDT on August 1, 2022 and ends 11:59 PM PDT August 26, 2022. You may vote for up to three different pieces, up to once per day. All subsequent votes must include different selections; you may not vote for the same selection twice. We will do our best to interpret each entry, however, if we are unable to determine the selection, we will be unable to include the submission. All submissions are collected to help create the Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Classical KUSC maintains editorial control over the final playlist.

Official Rules for the Classical California Fan Pack Giveaway

The Classical California Ultimate Playlist Fan Pack Giveaway promotion is sponsored by KUSC. It runs from 12:00AM PT August 1, 2022, to 11:59PM PT August 26, 2022. To enter the giveaway, you must submit at least one piece of music for the 2022 Classical California Ultimate Playlist by voting at KUSC.org. You may vote once per day for the 2022 Classical California Ultimate Playlist, but only one giveaway entry will be accepted per person. Anyone is eligible to enter; there is no membership or entry fee required. Three (3) winning entries will be randomly drawn approximately three (3) business days after the eligible time period has passed. Each winner will receive one (1) Classical California KUSC branded Yeti Rambler mug, one (1) Classical California KUSC branded hat, and one (1) pair of Classical California KUSC branded earbuds. The approximate value is $100. KUSC personnel will supervise the drawing of the winner. Selected winners will be contacted via email by KUSC staff to confirm award and collect mail and telephone contact information for fulfillment of the prize. If a selected winner does not respond within (3) days to the award inquiry email, they will forfeit the award and an alternate winner will be contacted. Giveaway awards are made at the sole discretion of KUSC. USC and USC Radio Group employees are NOT eligible. A complete set of the rules is available by email at [email protected]