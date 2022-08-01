Ready? Set? Go! Voting is now open for the 2022 Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Pick three classical favorites, or music that captures the sound of the Golden State, and place your votes today. Thousands of classical fans from across California and beyond voted last year, now it’s your turn to help create 2022’s Classical California soundtrack. We’ll count down the top 250 next month.
You can vote for up to three different pieces. Each person may vote once per day. If you’d like some inspiration, take a look at a list of popular pieces on KUSC. And when you vote, you’ll have a chance to win a Classical California Ultimate Playlist Fan Pack featuring a brand new KUSC mug, hat, and earbuds. Vote today for your chance to win!
Need to jog your memory or find inspiration? Peruse the list below featuring popular pieces on KUSC. Feel free to choose from the list or come up with anything else that’s your favorite piece of classical music and help us build the Classical California Ultimate Playlist!
Albeniz: Asturias
Albinoni: Adagio in g minor
Anonymous: Romance for Guitar
Bach: Air on the G String
Bach: Brandenburg Concertos
Bach: Cello Suite #1
Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins
Bach: Goldberg Variations
Bach: Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring
Bach: Magnificat
Bach: Mass in b minor
Bach: Orchestral Suites
Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor
Bach: Passion According to St. Matthew
Bach: Sheep May Safely Graze
Bach: Sleepers Wake
Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d minor
Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean
Barber: Adagio for Strings
Barry: Theme from “Out of Africa”
Beach: Gaelic Symphony
Beach: Piano Concerto
Beethoven: Choral Fantasy
Beethoven: Egmont Overture
Beethoven: Fur Elise
Beethoven: Piano Concerto #4
Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5 “Emperor”
Beethoven: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”
Beethoven: Piano Sonata #21 “Waldstein”
Beethoven: Piano Sonata #31
Beethoven: Piano Sonata #32
Beethoven: Piano Sonata #8 “Pathetique”
Beethoven: Romance #2
Beethoven: Symphony #3 “Eroica”
Beethoven: Symphony #5
Beethoven: Symphony #6 “Pastoral”
Beethoven: Symphony #7
Beethoven: Symphony #8
Beethoven: Symphony #9
Beethoven: Triple Concerto
Beethoven: Violin Concerto
Berlioz: Requiem
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique
Bernstein: Candide Overture
Bernstein: West Side Story Symphonic Dances
Bizet: Carmen
Bizet: L’Arlesienne Suites
Bizet: Symphony in C Major
Boccherini: Fandango Quintet
Boccherini: Night Music on the Streets of Madrid
Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia
Borodin: Nocturne
Borodin: Polovetsian Dances
Borodin: String Quartet #2: Nocturne
Boulez: Le Marteau sans Maitre
Brahms: German Requiem
Brahms: Haydn Variations
Brahms: Hungarian Dances
Brahms: Piano Concerto #1
Brahms: Piano Concerto #2
Brahms: Symphony #1
Brahms: Symphony #2
Brahms: Symphony #3
Brahms: Symphony #4
Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn
Brahms: Violin Concerto
Bruch: Scottish Fantasy
Bruch: Violin Concerto #1
Chaminade: Concertino
Chaplin: Smile
Chopin: “Grand Valse Brilliant”
Chopin: “Raindrop” Prelude
Chopin: Barcarolle
Chopin: Fantaisie Impromptu in c# minor
Chopin: Heroic Polonaise
Chopin: Military Polonaise
Chopin: Nocturne #19 in e
Chopin: Piano Concerto #1
Chopin: Piano Concerto #2
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto
Copland: Appalachian Spring
Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
Copland: Hoe Down
Corelli: Christmas Concerto
Debussy: Clair de Lune
Debussy: La Mer
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Delibes: Lakme: Flower Duet
Delius: Florida Suite
Desplat: The King’s Speech
Desplat: The Shape of Water
Djawadi: Game of Thrones
Doyle: Sense and Sensibility
Dukas: Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Durufle: Requiem
Dvorak: Cello Concerto
Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon
Dvorak: Serenade for Strings
Dvorak: String Quartet #12 “American”
Dvorak: Symphony #8
Dvorak: Symphony #9 “From the New World”
Dvorak: Violin Concerto
Einaudi : Primavera
Einaudi: Two Sunsets
Elfman: Edward Scissorhands
Elgar: Cello Concerto
Elgar: Enigma Variations
Fanny Mendelssohn: Concert Overture
Faure: Cantique de Jean Racine
Faure: Pavane
Faure: Requiem
Franck: Symphony in d
Gershwin: An American in Paris
Gershwin: Concerto in F
Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
Glass: Einstein on the Beach
Glazunov: The Seasons
Goldsmith: Star Trek
Grieg: Holberg Suite
Grieg: Peer Gynt
Grieg: Piano Concerto
Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite
Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
Handel: As With Rosy Steps The Morn from Theodora
Handel: Messiah
Handel: Royal Fireworks Music
Handel: Water Music
Handel: Xerxes: Largo
Hanson: Symphony #2 “Romantic”
Haydn: Cello Concerto #1
Haydn: Symphony #104 “London”
Haydn: Symphony #94 “Surprise”
Haydn: Trumpet Concerto
Henze: Symphony #7
Herrmann: Psycho
Hisaishi: The Merry-Go-Round of Life
Holst: The Planets
Janacek: Sinfonietta
Jenkins: Palladio
Joan Tower: Fanfare #1 for the Uncommon Woman
Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag
Joplin: Solace
Joplin: The Entertainer
Karlowicz: Violin Concerto
Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz
Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio
Kondo: Legend of Zelda
Korngold: Robin Hood
Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium
Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody #2
Liszt: La Campanella
Liszt: Liebestraum
Liszt: Piano Concert #1
Lunn: Downton Abbey
Mahler: Symphony #1
Mahler: Symphony #2
Mahler: Symphony #5: Adagietto
Mahler: Symphony #9
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water
Marianelli: Pride & Prejudice
Marquez: Danzon #2
Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo
Massenet: Thais: Meditation
Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture
Mendelssohn: Midsummer Night’s Dream
Mendelssohn: Symphony #3 “Scottish”
Mendelssohn: Symphony #4 “Italian”
Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto
Moncayo: Huapango
Moross; The Big Country
Morricone: Cinema Paradiso
Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America
Morricone: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel’s Oboe
Mouret: Symphonic Suite #1
Mozart: Clarinet Concerto
Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos
Mozart: Don Giovanni
Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
Mozart: Flute & Harp Concerto
Mozart: Laudate Dominum
Mozart: Magic Flute
Mozart: Marriage of Figaro
Mozart: Piano concerto #17
Mozart: Piano Concerto #20
Mozart: Piano Concerto #21
Mozart: Piano Concerto #25
Mozart: Requiem
Mozart: Rondo alla Turca
Mozart: Symphonie Concertante
Mozart: Symphony #25
Mozart: Symphony #38 “Prague”
Mozart: Symphony #39
Mozart: Symphony #40
Mozart: Symphony #41 “Jupiter”
Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Myers: Cavatina
Newman: The Natural
Nyman: The Piano
Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Offenbach: Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle
Orff: Carmina Burana
Pachelbel: Canon
Paganini: Violin Concerto #1
Patrick Doyle: Sense and Sensibility
Piazzolla: Libertango
Price: Symphony #1
Price: Symphony #3
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto #3
Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet
Prokofiev: Symphony #1 “Classical”
Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro
Puccini: La Boheme
Puccini: Tosca
Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma
Rachmaninoff: Paganini Rhapsody
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto #2
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto #3
Rachmaninoff: Symphony #2
Rachmaninoff: Vocalise
Rameau: Gavotte & Six Doubles
Ravel: Bolero
Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin
Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess
Respighi: Pines of Rome
Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol
Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
Rodrigo: Fantasia para un Gentilhombre
Rosas: Over the Waves
Rossini: Barber of Seville Overture
Rossini: Thieving Magpie Overture
Rossini: William Tell: Overture
Rota: The Godfather
Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto #2
Saint-Saens: Rhapsodie d’Auvergne
Saint-Saens: Symphony #3 “Organ”
Satie: Gymnopedies
Schubert: “Trout” Quintet
Schubert: Nocturne for Piano Trio
Schubert: Serenade
Schubert: String Quintet
Schubert: Symphony #5
Schubert: Symphony #8 “Unfinished”
Schubert: Symphony #9 “Great”
Schumann, Clara: Piano Trio
Schumann: Piano Concerto
Shore: Lord of the Rings
Shostakovich: Jazz Suite: Waltz
Shostakovich: Symphony #5
Sibelius: Finlandia
Sibelius: Karelia Suite
Sibelius: Symphony #2
Sibelius: Symphony #5
Sibelius: Violin Concerto
Silvestri: Back to the Future
Smetana: The Moldau
Still: Afro-American Symphony
Stockhausen: Gruppen
Strauss, J Jr: Blue Danube Waltz
Strauss, J Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture
Strauss, R: Der Rosenkavalier
Stravinsky: Petrushka
Stravinsky: The Firebird
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture
Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien
Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto #1
Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet
Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty Waltz
Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake
Tchaikovsky: Symphony #4
Tchaikovsky: Symphony #5
Tchaikovsky: Symphony #6
Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto
Uematsu: Final Fantasy Theme
Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music
Vaughan Williams: Tallis Fantasy
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Verdi: Va Pensiero
Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras #5: Aria
Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Spring
Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Summer
Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Autumn
Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter
Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D
Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Prelude
Wagner: Die Valkure: Ride of the Valkyries
Wagner: Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
Wagner: Rienzi Overture
Wagner: Siegfried Idyll
Wagner: Tannhauser Overture
Wagner: Tannhauser: Festmarsch
Walker: Lyric for Strings
Wililams: Schindler’s List
Williams: E.T.
Williams: Harry Potter
Williams: Jurassic Park
Williams: Superman
Williams: Theme from “Jurassic Park”
Williams: Theme from “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
Williams: Theme from “Schindler’s List”
Williams: Theme from “Star Wars”
Yanover: Suddenly I Felt Joy
Zipoli: Elevazione
Do you have your selections ready? Vote now!
How Voting Works for the Classical California Ultimate Playlist
Voting begins 12:00 AM PDT on August 1, 2022 and ends 11:59 PM PDT August 26, 2022. You may vote for up to three different pieces, up to once per day. All subsequent votes must include different selections; you may not vote for the same selection twice. We will do our best to interpret each entry, however, if we are unable to determine the selection, we will be unable to include the submission. All submissions are collected to help create the Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Classical KUSC maintains editorial control over the final playlist.
Official Rules for the Classical California Fan Pack Giveaway
The Classical California Ultimate Playlist Fan Pack Giveaway promotion is sponsored by KUSC. It runs from 12:00AM PT August 1, 2022, to 11:59PM PT August 26, 2022. To enter the giveaway, you must submit at least one piece of music for the 2022 Classical California Ultimate Playlist by voting at KUSC.org. You may vote once per day for the 2022 Classical California Ultimate Playlist, but only one giveaway entry will be accepted per person. Anyone is eligible to enter; there is no membership or entry fee required. Three (3) winning entries will be randomly drawn approximately three (3) business days after the eligible time period has passed. Each winner will receive one (1) Classical California KUSC branded Yeti Rambler mug, one (1) Classical California KUSC branded hat, and one (1) pair of Classical California KUSC branded earbuds. The approximate value is $100. KUSC personnel will supervise the drawing of the winner. Selected winners will be contacted via email by KUSC staff to confirm award and collect mail and telephone contact information for fulfillment of the prize. If a selected winner does not respond within (3) days to the award inquiry email, they will forfeit the award and an alternate winner will be contacted. Giveaway awards are made at the sole discretion of KUSC. USC and USC Radio Group employees are NOT eligible. A complete set of the rules is available by email at [email protected]