What are your very favorite pieces of classical music? Vote for them today! It’s time to refresh the Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Last year, listeners from across the state came together to pick their 250 favorites pieces of classical music. What should make the list this year? Join your fellow listeners and vote now!

Cast your vote now through August 29th right here at KUSC.org, on Facebook, and Instagram. Then tune in the week of September 13th as we playback your Classical California Ultimate Playlist!

You can vote for up to three different pieces. If you’d like some inspiration, take a look at what made last year’s Classical California Ultimate Playlist.



Classical California Ultimate Playlist (2021) First Choice

Composer (First Choice) *

Name of Piece (First Choice) *



Second Choice (optional)

Composer (Second Choice)

Name of Piece (Second Choice)



Third Choice (optional)

Composer (Third Choice)

Name of Piece (Third Choice)



Tell Us More

Tell Us More

Email *

I'd like to receive KUSC's eNews newsletter







Need to jog your memory or find inspiration? Peruse last year’s Classical California Ultimate Playlist below. Feel free to choose from the list or come up with anything else that’s your favorite piece of classical music and help us build the Classical California Ultimate Playlist!

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Simple Gifts

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Aaron Copland: Rodeo

Alberto Ginastera: Dance of the Graceful Maiden

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne

Alexander Borodin: Polovtsian Dances

Amy Beach: Gaelic Symphony

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Hear us in the Heavens

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto

Antonin Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Strings

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 “The American”

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Autumn

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Spring

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Summer

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade Waltz

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio

Arturo Marquez: Danzón No. 2

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango

Bedrich Smetana: Ma Vlast: The Moldau

Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra

Bernard Hermann: Psycho

Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Camille Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Camille Saint-Saëns: Dance Macabre

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Egyptian”

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 “Organ”

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana

Carlos Chavez: Symphony 2

Caroline Shaw: To the Hands: Her Beacon Hand

César Franck: Symphony in d Minor

Charles Gounod: Faust: “Ah! je ris de me voir si belle”

Chevalier de Saints Georges: Symphonie concertante for 2 Violins in G

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto

Claude Debussy: Clair de lune

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Claudio Monteverdi : Pur Ti Miro – Coronation of Poppea

Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite: Waltz #2

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Domenico Zipoli: Elevazione

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto

Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel’s Oboe

Eric Whitacre: Sing Gently

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie #3

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 2

Fanny Mendelssohn: May: Spring Song

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto

Ferde Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No 2

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3

Francisco Tárrega: Memories of Alhambra

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet “Trout”

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished”

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 “Great”

Frederic Chopin: Fantaisie Impromptu in c # minor

Frederic Chopin: Heroic Polonaise

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto #1

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto #2

Frederic Chopin: Raindrop Prelude

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite: By the River

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem

George Frideric Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Chorus

George Frideric Handel: Music for Royal Fireworks

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

George Gershwin: Concerto in F

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Georges Bizet: Carmen

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma

Gioachino Rossini: Barber of Seville Overture

Gioachino Rossini: Thieving Magpie Overture

Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Va Pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

Greg Edmonson: Uncharted – Drake’s Fortune: Nate’s Theme

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony #1

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Adagietto

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras #5

Henryk Gorecki: Symphony #3

Howard Hanson: Symphony #2 “Romantic”

Howard Shore: Lord of the Rings

Igor Stravinsky: Firebird

Igor Stravinsky: L’Histoire du Soldat

Igor Stravinsky: Petrouchka

Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring

Inon Zur: Fallout 4

Isaac Albeniz: Asturias

Jacques Offenbach: Tales of Hoffman: Barcarolle

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto

Jeremy Soule: Elder Scrolls: Oblivion

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek

Jessica Curry: All the Earth – Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G String

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite #1

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b minor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sheep May Safely Graze

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sleepers Awake

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d minor

Johann Strauss II: Blue Danube Waltz

Johannes Brahms: German Requiem

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto #2

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D

John Barry: Out of Africa

John Williams: Harry Potter

John Williams: Jaws

John Williams: Jurassic Park

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark

John Williams: Schindler’s List

John Williams: Star Wars

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango

Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint Georges: Symphony in G

Jules Massenet: Thais: Meditation

Koji Kondo: Legend of Zelda

Leo Delibes: Lakme: Flower Duet

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Symphonic Dances

Ludovico Einaudi: Primavera

Ludovico Einaudi: Two Sunsets

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto #4

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata #8 “Pathetique”

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #3 “Eroica”

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #5

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #6

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #7

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #8

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #9

Ludwig van Beethoven: Triple Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet #4 “Fandango Quintet”

Luigi Boccherini: Night Music of the Streets of Madrid

Manuel Ponce: Estrellita

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto #1

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhbition

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna

Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Nobuo Uematsu: Final Fantasy Theme

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto #1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony #4

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony #5

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony #6

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo

Rachel Portman: Chocolat – Vianne Sets up Shop

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs

Richard Wagner: Die Valkure: Ride of the Valkyries

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Terence Blanchard: Da 5 Bloods – MLK Assassinated

Tomaso Albinoni: Adagio in g minor

William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave Verum Corpus

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro

Yann Tiersen: Amelie

Yuzo Koshiro: ActRaiser

Do you have your selections ready? Vote now!



How Voting Works for the Classical California Ultimate Playlist

Voting begins 12:00 AM PDT on July 19, 2021 and ends 11:59 PM PDT August 29, 2021. You may vote for up to three different pieces, up to once per day. All subsequent votes must include different selections; you may not vote for the same selection more than once. We will do our best to interpret each entry, however, if we are unable to determine the selection, we will be unable to include the submission. All submissions are collected to help create the Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Classical KUSC maintains editorial control over the final playlist. Entries and comments may be used for promotional purposes.