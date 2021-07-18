What are your very favorite pieces of classical music? Vote for them today! It’s time to refresh the Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Last year, listeners from across the state came together to pick their 250 favorites pieces of classical music. What should make the list this year? Join your fellow listeners and vote now!

You can vote for up to three different pieces.
Last year's Classical California Ultimate Playlist:
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Simple Gifts
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
Aaron Copland: Rodeo
Alberto Ginastera: Dance of the Graceful Maiden
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne
Alexander Borodin: Polovtsian Dances
Amy Beach: Gaelic Symphony
Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Hear us in the Heavens
Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto
Antonin Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon
Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Strings
Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 “The American”
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Autumn
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Spring
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Summer
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade Waltz
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio
Arturo Marquez: Danzón No. 2
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango
Bedrich Smetana: Ma Vlast: The Moldau
Bela Bartok: Concerto For Orchestra
Bernard Hermann: Psycho
Brahms: Academic Festival Overture
Camille Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Camille Saint-Saëns: Dance Macabre
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 “Egyptian”
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 “Organ”
Carl Orff: Carmina Burana
Carlos Chavez: Symphony 2
Caroline Shaw: To the Hands: Her Beacon Hand
César Franck: Symphony in d Minor
Charles Gounod: Faust: “Ah! je ris de me voir si belle”
Chevalier de Saints Georges: Symphonie concertante for 2 Violins in G
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto
Claude Debussy: Clair de lune
Claude Debussy: La Mer
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Claudio Monteverdi : Pur Ti Miro – Coronation of Poppea
Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite: Waltz #2
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
Domenico Zipoli: Elevazione
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto
Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel’s Oboe
Eric Whitacre: Sing Gently
Erik Satie: Gymnopedie #3
Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1
Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 2
Fanny Mendelssohn: May: Spring Song
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto
Ferde Grofe: Grand Canyon Suite
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No 2
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3
Francisco Tárrega: Memories of Alhambra
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet “Trout”
Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished”
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 “Great”
Frederic Chopin: Fantaisie Impromptu in c # minor
Frederic Chopin: Heroic Polonaise
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto #1
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto #2
Frederic Chopin: Raindrop Prelude
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite: By the River
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem
George Frideric Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba
George Frideric Handel: Messiah
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Chorus
George Frideric Handel: Music for Royal Fireworks
George Frideric Handel: Water Music
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo
George Gershwin: An American in Paris
George Gershwin: Concerto in F
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
Georges Bizet: Carmen
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro
Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma
Gioachino Rossini: Barber of Seville Overture
Gioachino Rossini: Thieving Magpie Overture
Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Va Pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem
Greg Edmonson: Uncharted – Drake’s Fortune: Nate’s Theme
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus
Gustav Mahler: Symphony #1
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Adagietto
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras #5
Henryk Gorecki: Symphony #3
Howard Hanson: Symphony #2 “Romantic”
Howard Shore: Lord of the Rings
Igor Stravinsky: Firebird
Igor Stravinsky: L’Histoire du Soldat
Igor Stravinsky: Petrouchka
Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring
Inon Zur: Fallout 4
Isaac Albeniz: Asturias
Jacques Offenbach: Tales of Hoffman: Barcarolle
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto
Jeremy Soule: Elder Scrolls: Oblivion
Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek
Jessica Curry: All the Earth – Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D
Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G String
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite #1
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations
Johann Sebastian Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b minor
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sheep May Safely Graze
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sleepers Awake
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d minor
Johann Strauss II: Blue Danube Waltz
Johannes Brahms: German Requiem
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto #2
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D
John Barry: Out of Africa
John Williams: Harry Potter
John Williams: Jaws
John Williams: Jurassic Park
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark
John Williams: Schindler’s List
John Williams: Star Wars
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango
Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint Georges: Symphony in G
Jules Massenet: Thais: Meditation
Koji Kondo: Legend of Zelda
Leo Delibes: Lakme: Flower Duet
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Symphonic Dances
Ludovico Einaudi: Primavera
Ludovico Einaudi: Two Sunsets
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto #4
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata #8 “Pathetique”
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #3 “Eroica”
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #5
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #6
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #7
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #8
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony #9
Ludwig van Beethoven: Triple Concerto
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet #4 “Fandango Quintet”
Luigi Boccherini: Night Music of the Streets of Madrid
Manuel Ponce: Estrellita
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water
Maurice Ravel: Bolero
Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto #1
Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhbition
Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna
Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
Nobuo Uematsu: Final Fantasy Theme
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances
Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto #1
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony #4
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony #5
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony #6
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo
Rachel Portman: Chocolat – Vianne Sets up Shop
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs
Richard Wagner: Die Valkure: Ride of the Valkyries
Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2
Terence Blanchard: Da 5 Bloods – MLK Assassinated
Tomaso Albinoni: Adagio in g minor
William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave Verum Corpus
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro
Yann Tiersen: Amelie
Yuzo Koshiro: ActRaiser
Voting begins 12:00 AM PDT on July 19, 2021 and ends 11:59 PM PDT August 29, 2021. You may vote for up to three different pieces, up to once per day. All subsequent votes must include different selections; you may not vote for the same selection more than once. We will do our best to interpret each entry, however, if we are unable to determine the selection, we will be unable to include the submission. All submissions are collected to help create the Classical California Ultimate Playlist. Classical KUSC maintains editorial control over the final playlist. Entries and comments may be used for promotional purposes.