

It is with great delight that we welcome Jennifer Miller as the newest member of the USC Radio Group. Jennifer has been developing her broadcasting skills as the host of California Classical All Night for over the past year. She brings a wealth of knowledge of classical music academically and as a performer. She will now host Saturday mornings, 7-10AM on KUSC as well as her continued role on California Classical All Night. Congratulations and welcome Jennifer!

– John Van Driel, USC Radio Group Content Director

Get to know Jennifer Miller a bit more below:

Hometown and/or other places lived: I call Virginia Beach, VA my home, but we moved a lot when I was kid since my dad was in the Navy. I also really loved living in Rhode Island and the DC area while growing up.

Favorite Piece: There’s so many! It’s like trying to pick your favorite child. But if I had to pick one that especially resonates with me it would be the Tuba mirum from the Berlioz Requiem. I sang this work my first year in graduate school at Westminster Choir College with the New York Philharmonic in Avery Fisher Hall, complete with double brass choir. The feeling in my chest when the brass kicks in for the first time is indescribable.

Most unusual prior job (and probably the thing no one would guess about me): I wrote video game reviews, walkthroughs, and conducted interviews with game developers and composers for an online video game magazine for nearly ten years. I even had the opportunity cover the E3 gaming convention in 2005!

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why: I have a passion for ancient archeological sites, like Machu Picchu and the Coliseum. I blame watching Indiana Jones and The Voyage of the Mimi when I was a kid. I would love to do a world tour to visit some of these. There’s something about being able to physically touch an ancient object or building that I find fascinating.

How do you spend your free time: I’m an avid fan of video games, comic books, and the accompanying television shows and movies. My radio and singing careers keep me busy, but when I do find some free time I like to keep up with the latest in pop culture.

What do you feel most proud of: By becoming part of the KUSC family, I’ve been able to blend my love for music and radio. I consider it a huge honor to be part of this community. I still pinch myself every time I head into the studio.

