Help us celebrate Beethoven and get the chance to hear yourself on the radio!

Call 1-213-225-7540 — or send a recording to [email protected] — and let us know your name, where you live and describe why Beethoven’s music is so meaningful to you. Then tune in December 16th when we celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

Some helpful tips, instructions, and examples below:

Tips when calling or recording yourself:

If possible, use earbuds with a microphone when calling or recording yourself (the audio quality is much better).

Try to speak clearly and enunciate.

Above all, be yourself!

How to send the file:

If you’re using an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Macbook, or iMac), open the “Voice Memos” app and hit the big red record button to start. Once you’re done recording, hit “done”. Then hit the share button and send the file to [email protected] If you’d like more detailed instructions, you can find them here.

If you’re using an Android, the instructions vary depending on your specific device. You can find a detailed list with instructions based on your particular phone here.

If you’re using a PC, feel free to use any microphone/audio recording software you like. Many computers have one pre-installed but if you need one, there are plenty of free options available from your preferred app store.

Examples from our listeners:

Beethoven’s music resonates with me like no one else’s. It just seems like some kind of miracle that a human being was able to imagine these sounds and put them on paper. I don’t think that words can explain it.

Beethoven’s 9TH has been in my life for 60 years. Each time I listen to it I hear something new and it never stops amazing me. It’s my go to piece when I want to rekindle my belief in the goodness and creative genius of the human race.

Beethoven’s music equals the ultimate perfect fusion of powerful yet beautiful sounds created by humankind all time. They are so beautiful, touching and inspirational – only Beethoven and Beethoven only!

