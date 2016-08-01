However you celebrate the holidays, Classical KUSC has you covered with musical selections to keep you company all season long. Below are some musical treats we’re planning this season.

KUSC’S SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

Friday, November 23 – Tuesday, December 25

Filling your home, car or office with carols and wintery music that’s merry and bright. We bring you the Sounds of the Season on Classical KUSC and KUSC.org, no matter how you celebrate with holiday favorites sprinkled in each hour throughout your day. Tune in starting at 11 AM on Christmas Eve for 36 hours of wall-to-wall Christmas music.

KUSC’S MY FAVORITE THINGS WEEK

Monday, December 3 – Friday, December 7

Need a gift for the music lover in your life? Don’t miss KUSC’s My Favorite Things week. We’re sharing our favorite albums from 2018 with you by sampling music from them throughout the week of December 3rd. Music we love straight to you.

THE EVENING PROGRAM CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS

Thursday, November 22 | 9 pm

An airing of an entire Nutcracker ballet by Tchaikovsky.

Friday, November 30 | 9 pm

Jim Svejda airs the first of several recordings of Handel’s The Messiah.

KUSC’s ANNUAL CHANUKKAH PROGRAM

Thursday, November 29 | 7 pm

Hosted by Jim Svejda and featuring The Chanukkah Story with Leonard Nimoy and The Western Wind. Also, Handel’s oratorio Judas Maccabeus, conducted by Sir Charles Mackerras.

AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC

Sunday, December 2 | 7 pm

Candles Burning Brightly – Mindy Ratner hosts this 2017 encore celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. “Candles Burning Brightly” explores the meaning and traditions of Chanukah, including holiday foods and Sephardic and Ashkenazi music.

Sunday, December 2 | 8 pm

Hollywood Holiday – Saturday Cinema host Lynne Warfel presents an hour-long musical retrospective of some of Hollywood’s most cherished Christmas-themed movies.

Sunday, December 9 | 7 pm

Carols and Cheer – Host Scott Blankenship reviews his favorite carols this holiday season. Audiences will love singing along as he shares his top picks for the Christmas season, performed by today’s leading artists and ensembles.

Sunday, December 9 | 8 pm

Welcome Christmas! – New for 2018, “Welcome Christmas!” is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premier choral ensembles. Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

Sunday, December 16 | 7 pm

A Chanticleer Christmas – This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as “an orchestra of voices,” as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

Sunday, December 16 | 8 pm

St. Olaf Christmas Festival – This service in song and word has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Host Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

Sunday, December 23 | 7 pm

All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas – Lynne Warfel hosts an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

Sunday, December 23 | 8 pm

Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square – The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry this holiday season, with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Julie Amacher hosts this annual favorite.

LIVE: A FESTIVAL OF 9 LESSONS AND CAROLS

Monday, December 24 | 7 am

A glorious KUSC tradition! We’re broadcasting live from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England the beloved 30-voice King’s College Choir in this storied annual service of music and Biblical readings. Michael Barone hosts.

KUSC’S NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

Monday, December 31 | 7 pm

This 7-hour program is our yearly exercise in mirth, mayhem, hosted by Jim Svejda.

THE RECORD SHELF WITH JIM SVEJDA

Sunday, December 2 | 10 pm

The Record Shelf Guide to Gift Recordings. Our annual service for the befuddled holiday shopper.

Sunday, December 9 | 10 pm

Jim Svejda compares the best recordings of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Sunday, December 16 | 10 pm

Hallelujah, Take 1. Historic recordings of Handel’s Messiah.

Sunday, December 23 | 10 pm

A Golden Age Christmas. An hour of Christmas music with the great singers of the past.

Sunday, December 30 | 10 pm

The Alternative New Year’s Day Concert.Our answer to the celebrated gala concert from Vienna.