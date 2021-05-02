

For the first time, we tried a 24/7 stream featuring music that makes movies great – hosted by Dianne Nicolini! The Classical California Movie Music Playlist is now over but if you had a chance to listen, we’d love to know what you thought. All feedback is more than welcome. Let us know by filling out the form below. Thank you!



What are your thoughts on the Classical California Movie Music Playlist?? *

If we were to launch another stream, what would you like to hear? *

CAPTCHA