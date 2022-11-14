Need a little of that holiday spirit, right this very minute? We know how you feel. A Classical California Christmas is streaming 24 hours a day on demand. Classical Holiday favorites; comfort, joy and peace whenever your spirit needs a lift. Available only on KUSC.org and our free Smartphone apps. Happy holidays from our family to yours.

Listen to the Web Stream
Download the Apple App
Download the Android App

Want to add the stream manually to your Sonos, Smart Speaker, or other favorite devices? Just add one of these URLs:

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/CC2_S01AAC_96.m3u8

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/CC2_S01AAC_96.aac

A Classical California Christmas is sponsored by:

KUSC Radio Icon Favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 75 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.