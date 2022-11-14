

Need a little of that holiday spirit, right this very minute? We know how you feel. A Classical California Christmas is streaming 24 hours a day on demand. Classical Holiday favorites; comfort, joy and peace whenever your spirit needs a lift. Available only on KUSC.org and our free Smartphone apps. Happy holidays from our family to yours.

Listen to the Web Stream

Download the Apple App

Download the Android App

Want to add the stream manually to your Sonos, Smart Speaker, or other favorite devices? Just add one of these URLs:

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/CC2_S01AAC_96.m3u8

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/CC2_S01AAC_96.aac

A Classical California Christmas is sponsored by: