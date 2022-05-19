Right now, you can click on the “More Streams” button in the top menu of our website and in our free Apple and Android apps to listen to six different streams including:

Classical Americana

Curated and hosted by Lara Downes, a riveting stream of music that celebrates the sound of America. Listen for beloved favorites and new discoveries that carry the distinct, diverse, and delightful sound unique to our American traditions, landscapes, and crossroads.

The Great Escape

Radio listeners across California breathe a sigh of relief every day at 5 PM when we play The Great Escape. And now that same musical calm is available 24/7! The brand new Classical California Great Escape stream is your on-demand source for peaceful classical music, hosted by Robin Pressman. Press play on our website or app and float away.

Plus, enjoy some of your favorite streams like The Classical California Ultimate Playlist, Classical California Movie Music Playlist, and The Holiday Spirit Channel!

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.