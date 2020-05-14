From: Jacki Brown in Orange, CA To: Joshua Brown Requesting: Academic Festival Overture My son, Joshua, is graduating from USF but, due to the COVID19 restrictions, there is no fanfare for his achievement. Brahms’s piece will provide a symbolic triumph for this milestone.

From: Brian McClure in Tustin, California To: Keira McClure Requesting: Ride of the Valkyries The past few months have been difficult for everyone. I chose this piece as a triumphant salute for all the graduates, but especially my amazing daughter Keira, who have worked so hard to accomplish their goals but now must celebrate alone instead of with their peers.

From: Lisa R. Luberoff in Camarillo California To: Sean Rohtla Requesting: Ave Maria Sean, my future son-in-law, virtually graduated 05/08/20 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law with a JD degree. Please let this beautiful rendition of Ave Maria inspire for Sean a lifetime of all good things. Congratulations!!!

From: Judy An in Chino Hills To: My daughter Jasmine Kim Requesting: Grande Valse Brillante op 18 My daughter, an avid classical music listener and a cello player, is graduating from college this year. Her commencement ceremony has been postponed to October but I want to congratulate her along with all other class of 2020 with this cheerful piano music by Chopin! Congratulations!

From: William C. Purdy, Ph.D. in Santa Monica, CA To: New Roads School (Santa Monica) Class of 2020 Requesting: Simple Gifts I’m their International Relations teacher this year and they’re the best, bravest, most fun bunch of seniors around, that’s why! Also, I played the solo on the euphonium at the start of this piece back when I was a senior in high school in 1993! So play it please and the Bernstein recording, please, please, please! Go New Roads Class of 2020!

From: Linda Tesi in Redondo Beach To: My Grandson Cole, Redondo Beach Union High School Senior Class of 2020 Requesting: 5th Symphony Cole told me the first four notes of this symphony are the most recognized and thanks to hearing only classical music (KUSC) at our home, he is familiar with many pieces that are heard at school, background and movie themes!

From: Lisa P. in Diamond Bar To: Adela (“Adeela”) Requesting: Introduction and Rondo Capricci0so My friend Adela and I both share a love for the anime series Your Lie in April which features many classical pieces. I thought it would make a nice gift to dedicate this piece from the series to Adela in celebration of her graduation from college this month!

From: Herbert in Santa Maria To: Angel Aguilar Requesting: West Side Story This is for my brother Angel, from Venezuela and he likes West Side Story

From: Andrew Seeley in Santa Paula, CA To: Thomas Aquinas College Class of 2020 Requesting: OGod Beyond All Praising It is a celebration sing special to it community. “Congratulations! It has been a great four years. Now take on the world!

From: Carla J TePaske in Cameron WI 54822 To: Atticus Roy TePaske Requesting: Knock the Cover off the Ball “Atticus is a 2020 graduate at Shield of Faith Academy. He has taken on the challenges COVID19 has brought at his work place and in life. He also has taken on the disappointments that COVID19 has brought to end his senior year, including no spring sports. We are proud of him! High Fives Atticus!

He loves baseball, that is why we dedicate music from The Natural, also a favorite movie of his. We want to wish Atticus the best as he takes the next step on his journey.”

From: Kate Nelson in Valencia, CA To: Ethan Nelson Requesting: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” theme You played this as an off-to-school request when Ethan was a freshman and he was sitting in my classroom (his father and I are both teachers at Ethan’s high school, Notre Dame High School). Now he’s graduating and will be a music performance major at Cal Poly SLO in the fall, playing French horn! This is still his favorite! THANK YOU, KUSC!

From: Dr. Anne-Marie Dicce in San Diego, CA To: Lily Baer Requesting: Le cygne (The Swan) Lily is a senior at the Academy of Our Lady of Peace in San Diego, CA and a cellist in my Instrumental Ensemble class. She has been working hard on this beautiful piece and I would like to dedicate a performance of this piece for her (any of Yo Yo Ma’s recordings are her favorite!). I will miss you, Lily, and wish you the very best in all of your musical endeavors!

From: Nastaran Simarasl in Chino Hills CA To: Cal Poly Pomona MBA Class of 2020 Requesting: Canon in D I dedicate this piece to my students in the MBA class of 2020 at Cal Poly Pomona. They worked hard to get to this point but did not have a graduation ceremony due to COVID-19. This is to celebrate their achievement.

From: Susan in Granada Hills, CA To: Evan Requesting: In the Hall of the Mountain King Evan is graduating fifth grade and moving onto middle school. He has enjoyed this piece since he was a toddler. We are so proud of him, and hope such music will carry him through the highs and lows of middle school.

From: Shirlee Wallingford in Huntington Beach To: My daughter, Allison Requesting: Air on a G String My daughter, Allison is graduating next week from John’s Hopkins Medical School in Baltimore. Since the shelter in place order, we have been blessed to have her staying with us in Huntington Beach. Allison plays the guitar and I play the flute. We have been working on an arrangement of the Air on a G String by Bach during our time together before she leaves for residency to join frontline workers at a hospital in Baltimore. This will always be our special song and a reminder of one of the hidden blessings of this quarantine time.

From: Sylvia Castañeda in West Covina To: Anais Martinez-Castañeda Requesting: Danzon No. 2 This piece embodies a fusion of musical influences which reflect our daughter’s life experience. It’s also a metaphor for life’s journey in these uncertain times: quiet, seductive, dreamy, suspenseful, moody, insistent, syncopated, and hopeful. We are so proud of the compassionate human being Anais has become and the arduous work she has done academically. Soon she’ll begin a new journey at Scripps College. Much gratitude to the teachers at South Hills H.S..

From: Randi Gubala in Laguna a Niguel, CA To: Christina Gubala Requesting: Suite Bergamasque-Menuet This is my daughter’s favorite piece of Classical Music!

From: Suzanne barnes in Ventura Ca To: Olivia, my beautiful daughter Requesting: Summer She has played been a part of an orchestra since she was 11 and music has been a huge part of her academic career. It uplifts her, makes her soul sing and inspires. She will continue with the orchestra in college and we are so excited to a part of this amazing persons life.

From: Oceana Christopher in Long Beach CA To: Jessica Bustos Requesting: Great Gate of Kiev This is for a dear fellow staff member of mine on the Orange Coast College newspaper, Jessica Bustos, she is the first member of her family to graduate from college and was very disappointed by the fact that she could not have a traditional commencement and invite extended family.

From: Mr. Greg Ziomek (MrZ) in Pasadena, CA To: George Rounds (cello) and Vincent Sgherzi (1st violin/concertmaster) Requesting: The Moldau My name is MrZ. I am the String Ensemble instructor at LaSalle High School in Pasadena. These are our two graduating seniors from our string ensemble. This piece of music was one of the first pieces I assigned this year that we eventually played at our Christmas Concert in December. It took some effort, but we accomplished the piece.

From: Connie Griffin in Anaheim To: Joshua Ginsberg Requesting: Vienna Brass Connection – Liberty Fanfare “This talented young man is graduating USC on Friday with his Masters in Music.

His instrument of Choice is the Trumpet.

I choice this particular piece because of the Brass instrumentals and the how it celebrates both America’s and Josh’s perseverance and strength.

He is going to pursue writing music for the entertainment industry. I have no doubt he will achieve his goal. He is a very kind, respectively and endearing man. Thank you for offering to do these dedications for graduates this year.”

From: Bella in Merced, CA To: Angelica Celeste Requesting: Violin concerto in E major BWV 1042 To my sister, Angelica, in honor of her graduation from Thomas Aquinas College. Carpe veritatem!

From: Walter Desmond in San Diego, CA To: Our grandson, Eamon Poole-Harris Requesting: In Native Worth and Honor Clad. (aria from the Creation) It describes a new man emerging from a world of preparation!! (I have enjoyed singing it)

From: Suzanne Gibson in Torrance To: Semaj Nash & David Gibson & Kelly Garcia Requesting: Grand March from Aida “Semaj, a graduating Senior at West High School in Torrance. She is a bright, artistic young lady with a bright future ahead of her. She is an Amazing Artist!

David Gibson is my Son, also a graduating Senior at West High School. He will continue his education in Engineering locally and has aspirations going to CalTech and working at SpaceX or JPL in the future.

Kelly Garcia is David’s best friend. She moved to Milliken High School in Long Beach and is also Graduating this year. The 3 Amigos are looking forward to celebrating their commencements, even if they are remote and virtual!”

From: MARY ELLEN GRUENDYKE in RIVERSIDE To: Paige Sollecito Requesting: Pomp and Circumstance #1 “Since the graduates will not be processing as is traditional why not read a group of names and play this for all of them.

Thank you for honoring my granddaughter.”

From: Kathy Binks in Manhattan Beach, CA To: Katrina Binks High School Class of 2020 Requesting: Cinema Paradiso We showed the movie to our daughters (ages 17 and 19) for the first time on Mother’s Day. They loved it!

From: Merrilee Gardner in Irvine, CA To: All the graduates from Irvine, CA, high school and college Requesting: Pomp and Circumstance Subtitled “Land of Hope and Glory”- enough reason!

From: Kate Green in 6352 Fallingwater Dr, Huntington Beach CA To: Sierra Green Requesting: Dance of the Goblins As Concertmaster and Valedictorian of Huntington Beach HS (out of 803 seniors) class of 2020, Sierra has studied and practiced her course material and violin endlessly, only to miss out on all the reward of second half senior year. She is looking forward to MIT in the fall. But meantime is missing out on not only prom, and graduation, but also the treasured senior recital and Concerto Competition. Dance of the Goblins has been her favorite since she saw Itzhak Perlman play the piece as an encore performance at Segerstrom Hall. Please play this piece in honor of all her hard work! I am so proud of her! Sincerely, her Mom, Kate Green

From: Robert Kolesnik in Upland, California To: Jeffrey Earl Kolesnik Requesting: First Symphony, The Titan This symphony is one of my son’s favorite pieces of classical music, and without a doubt, it is at the top of my list of classics. Listening to the triumphant finale still gives me chills!

From: Susie Injijian in Berkeley, CA To: Alexander Panagos Requesting: Hungarian Rhapsody #2 To celebrate Alexander on the day of his graduation from the School of Dramatic Arts at USC! Congratulations, Alexander!!!

From: Diana Landis in Newport Beach, CA To: Jamie Anne Gallo, Sr/ Westridge School for Girls; headed to USC Requesting: Rhapsody in Blue In honor of the joy that Jamie brings to others upon her graduation.

From: Jeffrey in Dollinger To: Simon Dollinger Requesting: Fanfare for the Common Man Simon is graduating from the LA County High School for the Arts and will continue his acting studies at college in the fall. He’s often expressed a joy of playing common people placed in uncommon situations. I’m proud of his passion, talent and dedication. That’s why I wanted to dedicate this Fanfare for him.

From: Cynthia in Garden Grove CA To: Eric Resong Requesting: Pomp and Circumstance March #1 It is the traditional graduation song and I will miss seeing my son walking into the auditorium while it plays.

From: Tracy Berry in Mission Viejo, California To: Our son Shawn Berry Requesting: Variations on a Rococo Theme Such a proud moment watching him perform this piece with the Orange County Youth Symphony Orchestra. He has come so far since that time. Now he is a 2020 Music Performance Graduate of the Bob Cole Conservatory at CSULB. We are sooo proud of you!! CONGRATULATIONS!! We love you and can’t wait to see where your musical journey takes you!

From: Miki Yoshimoto in Los Angeles, CA To: Kai Yoshimoto Lindsey Requesting: The Dumky Kai has been working on completing all the movements of the Dumky with his chamber trio group at the Colburn school since last September. He will greatly miss performing the piece with his fellow musicians.

From: George Ronay in Los Angeles, CA To: EVERYONE!! Requesting: Pomp & Circumstance!! I almost think you should play this every hour on the hour – it’s such a traditional piece and so enjoyable… maybe play it low and read names of some of the graduates? You could e-mail them back and say “listen at 1:00 p.m. for YOUR name to be read on the air?” I have no idea of the logistics but it would be fun! My sons graduated in 2013 and 2017 so I’m one of the lucky ones…. so sad for the High School and College Seniors!

From: Susan Cheong in Aliso Viejo, Ca To: Anabella Cheong Requesting: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Anabella played this piece when she was thirteen years old, she played well. Going to College as premed in the Fall, we know she will accomplish all she has set to do, but hope that she will always keep her music close to her heart.

From: Kim Vinson in Los Angeles To: The USC Anthropology, Visual Anthropology, and Global Studies Graduates Requesting: Appalachian Spring Its a beautiful, innovative, reflective, moving suite. And, these student graduates are the same and more! Congratulations!

From: Ann in Irvine, CA To: Jenna Requesting: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World”, Op. 95, B. 178 (New World Symphony) My daughter, Jenna, is graduating from Cal State Fullerton during a tough time for all students. I am proud of all she has done and would like to dedicate the New World Symphony to her and her fellow graduates as they navigate the waters of the new world after graduation. Jenna has always been creative with her writing, playing the violin, and her art. This Symphony by Dvořák is one of her favorites and I would like you to play it for my girl.

From: Irene Quist in Whittier, Cali To: Jacob Fernandes Requesting: Cello suite No 1 in G major Jacob is a high school senior who has been playing the cello since 6th grade. During his early years we had asked him to learn this piece, His reply was”oh, that’s the hard one.” He since has become an excellent cellist and has mastered this piece beautifully! Due to the pandemic he will not be able to perform in his last concerts before graduation. This would be a lovely tribute to my grandson! Thank you for doing this for all the young graduates

From: George Young in San Gabriel To: To my dearest wife, Catherine & [email protected] Requesting: Dance of the Hour One of the best piece music composed by Weber!

From: Herb Brunkhorst in Riverside, CA To: Bradley James Grace Requesting: Ode to Joy (last movement of 9th Bradley saw the Seattle Symphony perform Beethoven’s 9th right after New Years. He has always enjoyed classical music since childhood

From: Marshall A. Rutter in Pasadena To: Gillian Card, Duke, ’20 Requesting: Lux Aurumque Gillian just loves Eric (what red-blooded girl wouldn’t?) and she will love hearing this piece dedicated to her.

From: Althea Waites-Hayes in Long Beach To: Ronin Del Castillo Requesting: Symphony #5, Op.100 I chose this piece because Ronin studied with me and has performed one of the composer’s well-known Sonatas ( the 7th ). He loved the energy and rhythmic complexity of Prokofiev’s music and I would like to dedicate this great work to him…he is one of the most gifted students I have taught in many years.

From: Susan McCabe in Santa Monica, California To: Zoe Berger Requesting: Trios Gymnopedie This work shows the careful breath between movements one makes—and may you find cadences in the silence between sounds, as you have. Congratulations.

From: olga figueroa in Santa Ana, CA To: Adrian Brito Requesting: olga figueroa I am dedicating Jupiter, to my son Adrian Brito. This is his favorite piece. Our son is graduating from 8th grade, leaving his beloved St. Jeannes after being there for since age 3, he is going to bigger things…Mater Dei High School. He is such a fun kid and this piece matches he personality, he just fills a room with laughter and happiness. He is our Jupiter, while we (the mama & papa) are little moons in the solar system. Congrats my happy-go-lucky kiddo and best wishes in this new chapter of your young and exciting life! Love mama & papa!!!

From: Julie Myers in West Hills CA To: Nick Myers, MS, Engineering Management, Tseng College, CSUN Requesting: Back To The Future This has been favorite music of my son since he was 5, and At My his Bachelors degree graduatIon from CalPoly, after the ceremony this music was played as people left. Now, six years later he has finished the MS, and this will still really thrill him even though he’ll be 30 soon.

From: Aunt Janet & Uncle Matt Proudfoot in Coto de Caza CA To: Jennings Gardner, BA in Voice Performance 2020 Shorter University, Rome GA Requesting: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis This is my nephew Jenn’s favorite piece. He finished his BA in vocal performance at Shorter University in Rome GA where he received a 90% scholarship for his talent that became better every year. We are grateful to Shorter for developing this young man and we look forward to his continued practice, study, and development. Thank you, KUSC!

From: Iona Rankin in Northridge, CA To: Joseph M. Rankin Requesting: The Lark Ascending (played by Iona Brown with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields) This piece is the reason my name is Iona, and it has become a favorite of my husband’s for that reason. I’m so proud of him for “ascending” from Cal State Northridge with his degree in Mechanical Engineering!

From: John Lowe in Seal Beach, CA To: Roseanne Chao Requesting: Fantaisie Impromptu (opus 66) I have loved this piece from the moment I heard it for the first time, played in an encore by Daniil Trifonov. But I didn’t know what it was! Roseanne is the one who told me. She has studied piano amid a myriad of activities and achievements at the University of Michigan.

From: C-Joe in Oakland, California To: Daniel Requesting: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Daniel has led the double life of a magician and a neurobiology student at the University of Pennsylvania. He traveled around the country to perform during breaks, and he ran the school club Penn Illusionist, where he introduced many to the wonders of card magic every Sunday. Congrats to Daniel and thanks for being my weekly island of sanity at Penn!

From: Joan Uhlig in Hayward, CA To: Nicholas Uhlig Requesting: Horn Concerto No.2 My son Nick is a graduating senior at UC Santa Cruz. He is a Music Major who plays the horn. Strauss’ Concerto No.2 is his favorite horn piece. I am so proud of him and his accomplishments! I’ve enjoyed going to his many performances at UCSC. Shout out to the music program at UCSC and the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, and New Music musicians! His career goal is to be a composer. I can’t wait for the day I hear his composition on KDFC!

From: Sarah Smith in San Francisco, CA To: Harriet Stein-Smith Requesting: JEAN SIBELIUS Symphony No 2 in D Major OP 43 (Finale) My daughter, Harriet, is graduating from high school. This particular movement (of Sibelius Symphony No. 2) starts with an optimistic melody, then suddenly changes course, like we all have had to do, then, after many twists and turns, emerges different but stronger. I know my daughter will do the same! Hang in there, Harriet!!

From: Terri Shirhall in Roseville CA To: Matt Shirhall Requesting: Cello Suite No.1 in G Major I wasn’t sure that either of my kids shared my love of classical music. But after several years away at school, at the University of Kansas, my son Matt surprised me by telling me about his classical music playlist. He’s graduating this week. I’m proud of my son, and thank you for this extra way to celebrate! Rock Chalk Jayhawk!

From: Judi Garcia in San Jose To: San Jose State University Class of 2020 Requesting: The Planets I love this symphony, and think of new grads venturing away from college and home, and bravely discovering new worlds. I’m a Career Counselor at SJSU and wish all new grads the best!

From: Cathy Liu in Sunnyvale, CA To: Luke Chen Requesting: On Top if the World Want to remind my son about importance of timely communication and investment in networking and building relationships

From: Adrian Land (Dad) in San Carlos, CA To: Andrew Land, Graduating from Carlmont High, Belmont CA Requesting: The Lark Ascending The Lark is beautiful, uplifting, joyous, free, hopeful! Perfect for a graduate ready to spread his wings and soar.

From: Laura Levin in Vallejo, CA To: Elli and Sarina Levin Requesting: Hedwig’s Theme (Main Theme) Our girls naturally loved the HP books and movies. We home-schooled them for 7th and 8th grades, and the music of KDFC was our soundtrack. It was always so special when an HP or Lord of the Rings song played. 🙂 We are so proud as Elli earns her MFA and Sarina her BA!

From: Rebecca Klatch in El Cerrito, CA To: Maurice Klatch Requesting: Nocturne in B Major, op. 9, No. 3 In celebration of Maurice Klatch earning his B.A. in Psychology at SFSU.

From: Joanne D Devine in San Francisco To: My Granddaughter Maggie, Class of 2020, West Portal Elementary, SF Requesting: Rhapsody in Blue This is Maggie’s favorite piece of music. She is taking piano lessons and aspiring to play parts of Rhapsody in Blue for the family.

From: John and Wynne Dobyns in Cupertino, California To: All of graduates who live in De Anza Oaks, in Cupertino Requesting: KDFC Choice This may be unusual, but I live in Planned Community [De Anza Oaks] of 204 townhouses in Cupertino than has a large number of graduates. We are trying to find a way to congratulate them and this might be one way. Thanks John Dobyns

From: Margaret Johnson in Walnut Creek, CA To: My daughter Megan who is graduating from the University of Utah. Requesting: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique” This was one of my favorites pieces to study to in college and I’m glad you feel the same. We are very proud of you and know that you will go far!

From: Tristan Arnold in San Francisco, CA To: Ruth Asawa School of the Arts Orchestra, class of 2020 Requesting: Global Warming This piece expresses the vibrant sharing of ideas across the globe and the breaking down of barriers. It’s also the first piece that the class of 2020 performed as Freshman at Asawa SOTA in 2016. I grieve the lost performances that would have sent you off with appropriate fanfare, but I have hope that we’ll meet again as colleagues and share laugh about the crazy Spring semester of your senior year. To Kelly, Renata, Trent, Maya, Alex, Isabelle, Katie, Maddy, Sara, Helen and Virgyl: Congratulations and thank you for sharing the last four musical years with me and your classmates.

From: Steve & Faith Schneider in San Francisco, California To: Our daughter, Laura Schneider Requesting: The Sunken Cathedral One of Laura’s favorite composer is Debussy. She fell in love with this song when she learned about it while studying for the Royal Conservatory of Music’s History of Music exam.

From: Brenn Haydon in Auburn, CA To: My younger sister Kate Requesting: Corpse Bride: Main Theme This is the first score that spiked my sister’s love of classical music, and her main study soundtrack! I am so proud of her as she will be graduating from Placer High School as a valedictorian! May you continue to find more sounds to accompany your academic success!

From: Diane Carr in San Francsico To: Justin Mc Bride Requesting: Star Wars We would listen to KDFC when I would drive him to school. And I have been taking him to hear the SF Symphony since he was 9 years old. Justin in my grand nephew. He and his Mom (my niece) live with me. His Mom introduced him to classical music when he was a baby. He likes Mozart but John Williams is his favorite.

From: Ingrid Desilvestre in Mountain View, CA To: Elizabeth Desilvestre Requesting: Flute Concerto #2 Elizabeth, who is graduating on June 7 from Beverly High School in Massachusetts, plays several instruments but her favorite is the flute. Mozart’s concerto is one of the premier flute showpieces.

From: Cici Martinez in San Jose, Ca To: Michael Martinez Requesting: The Blue Danube Waltz Our son Michael, graduated from Loyola Marymount University. He started listening to classical music as a way to relax while studying. His favorite piece is the Blue Danube Waltz. We want to say “well done, we are so proud of you!”

From: Allison Aldrich in Los Altos, CA To: Jackson Aldrich and the whole class of Menlo School seniors Requesting: Four Seasons – Spring My father always liked this piece and so has my husband, so it is now special to our family. The shelter-in-place started in California in the spring, and the spring events are what our seniors have missed. May this bring the joy of spring and all of the year’s seasons to all seniors.

From: Lisa in 1718 Elizabeth Street To: Julianna Requesting: Four Seasons or at least spring I chose this because it is about all phases of life, and I want to mark this momentous new phase of my daughter’s life with lovely music. Like nature, music ensures despite challenges, paying no heed to circumstances, lifting our spirits. I hope as Julianna commences her new phase of life, she can persevere, drawing joy from her endeavors.

From: Sylvia Donati in Corte Madera, CA To: My son, Raffa Requesting: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2, Solveig’s Song Raffa has been surrounded by classical music since before he was born. At 18, he still appreciates and loves it (in addition to the typical music favored by a teenager). When I asked him what his favorite composer and piece of music was, he immediately said Grieg. After listening to this, I knew why. Raffa played the violin for many years (as did his grandfather – whose violin he inherited.). No longer part of his everyday life, the violin has a lyrical quality that lifts you off to another place (the clouds, the forest), and it reaches deep into your soul. And in these times, it moves him and all of us – wherever we are going.

From: Alecia Morgan in Felton, California To: Tonya Morgan, my daughter Requesting: any My mother played the piano and my daughter heard her playing many pieces by Chopin, but I do not know the names. She is getting her four year degree after much very hard work (she is very disabled) with an “A” average all four years. She is over 50 and was legally blind in one eye and almost in the other until she discovered some surgeries a few years ago that fixed the bad eye so she could finally read after 40 years. I am so proud of her! She is amazing.

From: Jeanette Karthaus in San Carlos To: Mylène Vachon (pronounced me-LEN) Requesting: Bolero As a young girl Mylène was often shy, quiet, timid. We’ve had the pleasure and privilege of watching her grow into a confident, grounded and super dynamic young lady. Keep reaching kiddo! We believe in you, always! (We chose Bolero as it starts quiet and increases/builds)

From: Mohit Katyal in Berkeley, CA To: Elizabeth Neoman Requesting: The Planets Op. 32 4. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jolity She LOVES this movement. She listens to it whenever she wants to feel uplifted. Elizabeth has been so sad about graduation cancelling, that hearing this is one of the ways she’s been cheering up.

From: David Pingitore, PHD in Oakland, CA 94611 To: Nicholas Pingitore Requesting: an american in paris Our son began his love of international travel with a visit to Paris. He is a musician (guitar and bass) with a genuine appreciation of Gershwin’s music.

From: Ana Gonzalez-Lane aka as “Tia” (aunt in Spanish) in San Francisco,California To: Jared Amaya Requesting: Theme from Star Wars Jared is the last of our family graduating from Town School for Boys. There has been a boy from our family attending Town School for the last 36 consecutive years.Jared is capping this legacy by being a sterling leader and with academic excellence .We are so proud of Jared’s achievements

